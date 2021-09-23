CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Gates Delivers 'Classiest Burn' to Billionaires Trying to Go to Space

By Emily Rella
Westport News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been no shortage of space news when it comes to billionaires trying to make it out of Earth’s atmosphere this year. But one big name billionaire has remained relatively removed from the conversation, continuing his focus on Earth-centric philanthropic efforts. In an interview to kick off a special Climate...

Bill Gates invests $ 50 million in agricultural robots

Bill Gates continues to invest in companies related to the environment. Now the founder Microsoft put his money into a startup that develops robots that can grow plants in a sustainable way. According to a report Iron Ox, a Silicon Valley startup, recently managed to raise $ 50 million in...
On September 18 the privately funded spaceflight Inspiration4 splashed down safely in the Atlantic after a successful three days orbiting Earth. Amid breathless press coverage of the event, journalists struggled to find the right words—and not just because the spectacle of spaceflight often defies description. Rather, no one seemed sure of what to call the Inspiration4 crew. Onboard Inspiration4 were four people, none of whom are a professional astronaut in the traditional sense. Whether they’re called “amateur astronauts,” “civilian crew,” “space tourists” or just plain old “astronauts,” though, it seemed like everyone agreed on the takeaway message of Inspiration4: the fact that these four individuals had left Earth on a privately funded flight meant that a new era had begun, one in which “anyone” could go to space. But is that really what the flight of Inspiration4 means?
Space, we have an equity problem.When three billionaires rocketed into space this summer, they did more than escape Earth’s surly bonds, they helped spread “a malady of mistrust” plaguing an all-too hungry world, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told other world leaders Tuesday.In his opening speech to the General Assembly, a grim Guterres highlighted the gap between the rich and poor with “billionaires joyriding to space while millions go hungry on Earth ”In July, billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos flew into space on private rockets that their companies built, gathering worldwide attention in their short trips that didn’t make...
Congratulations on another successful spaceflight for SpaceX. This time, four non-professional astronauts successfully splashed down after being sent into Earth’s orbit in a previously used space capsule set on top of a previously used rocket booster, which kept the cost of the flight below $200 million, less than half the cost of a space shuttle flight.
To me the billionaire space race is an obvious good. The resulting decline in launch costs, for instance, is nudging dreams of a multi-trillion-dollar orbital economy and space-based solar power a bit closer to reality. Of course, people who loathe billionaires and despise capitalism have attempted to frame the investments by people such as Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk as evidence of indifference toward what happens to their home planet. Hey, why should they care if climate change ravages the Earth, they can always hop the next star shuttle to the Red Planet and start over, you know?
Andrea Mitchell is joined by Walter Isaacson, who's writing an upcoming biography on Elon Musk, to discuss the future of space travel in the wake of Space X's historic launch of an all-civilian crew, which Isaacson takes as a sign that it's now "not just a billionaires boys club" and that commercial space flights could pick up. He also discusses the progress of the recovery from Hurricanes Ida and Nicholas in his home state of Louisiana.Sept. 17, 2021.
Star Trek star William Shatner is headed to outer space -- for real this time -- according to a report from TMZ. At 90 years old, he’ll be the oldest person to go into orbit. Per TMZ, the legendary actor will hitch a ride on Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ Blue...
Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, announced plans on Monday for its next flight and the news and entertainment website TMZ said it may include a celebrity astronaut -- William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek." Blue Origin revealed the names of two members of the four-person crew but did not confirm that Shatner would be on the flight.
Creature, Akram Khan’s new work for English National Ballet, is a cast-iron disappointment. This is particularly sad given its cruelly long, lockdown-enforced gestation (it was supposed to premiere on April 1 last year); Khan’s blistering track record both with ENB (his short Dust, his full-length Giselle) and without them (from Zero Degrees to Desh to Xenos); and also, given the effort that has clearly been poured into it.
With world leaders visiting New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is calling on the world's richest nations to take what he says are urgent steps needed to end "the crisis phase of this pandemic." Judy Woodruff spoke with Gates about those steps earlier this afternoon in a wide-ranging discussion.
Melinda and Bill Gates’ oldest child Jennifer Gates announced her engagement to Nayel Nassar last year in January and it seems like the wedding is just around the corner. Over the weekend Melinda threw a beautiful outdoor bridal shower for her daughter in the garden of the Gates’ home in Washington, named Xanadu 2.0. Jennifer shared a gallery of photos and expressed her gratitude in the caption. “Thank you for this incredibly special celebration,” she wrote tagging her mom. “So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me. 🥂 to this new chapter!”
"Mom, I'm no longer a baby, I want to work and earn money," were the words of Ángel Gabriel Nava Mendoza to his mother one day when the young man was returning home. “Ángel came from school and told us that he was no longer a baby, 'Mom, I'm not a baby', I want to work, earn money, and he also told us that he wanted to get married,” says Gabriela Mendoza in an interview with Entrepreneur in Spanish .
TV star and writer Lena Dunham has privately married her boyfriend, musician Luis Felber, according to a report. Their nuptials took place over the weekend, People reported, citing a source. Neither Dunham nor Felber have made a public announcement. Dunham, who is from New York, created and starred on the HBO series “Girls,” which ran from 2012 to 2017, and also co-ran the online “Lenny” ...
BTS are one of the most popular bands on Earth right now, so it’s no surprise that every musician on the planet — or maybe even the cosmos — would jump at the chance to work with them. Joining that list of collaborators now is the British rock group Coldplay. Watch the lyric video for their duet “My Universe” above. “My Universe” was written by Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, Will Champion, Chris Martin, Oscar Holter, Bill Rahko, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and none other than Max Martin, the Swedish musical mastermind behind hits ranging from Britney Spears‘s “Baby One More Time” to...
