Houston, TX

OFFICER WILLIAM “BILL” JEFFREY

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Police Officer William “Bill” Jeffrey, assigned to the Major Offenders Division, Died in the Line of Duty on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the age of 54. He is survived by his wife, Retired Senior Police Officer Susanne M. Jeffrey, who was last assigned to the Internal Affairs Division until her retirement on December 11, 2020. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Officer Jeffrey joined the Houston Police Department on June 11, 1990 Academy Class #140. During his tenure with the department, he was also assigned to the North Division and South Central Division.

