Movies

"My Little Pony: A New Generation" debuts Friday with strong message for new generation

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HTG5R_0c68xF7X00

For almost 40 years, "My Little Pony" has been a staple in the lives of young children.

And now, the ponies are back for a new generation, with a new message for today's kids.

I talked with the star-studded cast of the latest film that debuts tomorrow on Netflix.

"My Little Pony: A New Generation" stars a host of stars from our Disney family: High School Musical's Vanessa Hudgens, Descendants' Sofia Carson, and Enchanted's James Marsden, among other big names.

And these ponies, unicorns, and pegasi come with a strong message of unity.

"I think that it really reflects the times," Hudgens said. "My character believes in inclusion and friendship."

Vanessa Hudgens is 'Sunny,' an Earth pony, teaming up with 'Izzy,' a feared unicorn.

"It's so hard to deny her energy you can't fear this unicorn," said Kimiko Glenn, who voices Izzy.

Together they take on the also feared and misunderstood pegasi.

"It's such a sweet little message to be reminded of," Glenn says. "Until you've experienced someone, you can't know how they actually live. We flourish when we come together. It's an important message."

James Marsden is Hitch.

"He is evidently is the first male pony of the core characters in the pony-verse," Marsden said. "He's the Sheriff, so he likes to keep order and everything kind of in control and keep everybody safe. By the end of the movie, they're embracing each other through the bonds of friendship and embracing their own individuality. Those are things that young kids need to need to see more of."

Hudgens says growing up - she was huge of My Little Pony.

"It's the first toy that I remember playing with," she said. "My 3-year-old self would never believe I would be the voice of a pony!"

"My Little Pony: A New Generation" streams Friday on Netflix.

Alicia Vitarelli Chats with Star-StuddedCast

