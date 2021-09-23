CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mild-mannered Clark Kent weather looking for a place to change

By Ed McIntosh
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGt3f_0c68xDM500

Dry and mild conditions continue through early next week.

By Friday morning, most temperatures will be in the 40s with some 30s near the mountains. Friday is mainly sunny with highs in the mid-to-lower 70s over a widespread area.

Saturday through Tuesday stays relatively quiet with above average September temperatures reaching the 80s in the afternoons and dropping to upper 40s to mid-50s early in the day.

The current trend brings a significant drop in the temperatures Wednesday with highs dropping to the 60s. That will come with a few showers.

Billings forecast:

Wednesday night... Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. Variable light wind.

Friday:.. Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Friday Night:... Mostly clear, with a low around 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Saturday... Sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

A sharp change in the weather midweek

Much of southern Montana and northern Wyoming will be close to record highs Monday, including Billings. Wildfire smoke may hold back that warm up by a few degrees, but highs will still reach the mid-80s to low 90s widespread.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Dry, warm, and occasionally breezy for days

You better get used to it. The weather will be warm in the afternoons with mainly sunshine and a light wind. Until Wednesday, that is. Overnight temperatures will slip to the 40s and low 50s each morning for cool starts. But the afternoon temperatures will be mainly in the 80s across eastern Montana and northern Wyoming with dry and mainly sunny days.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Wait, don't put your shorts away just yet

Warm Saturday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Some gusty winds in the afternoon and Sunday anywhere between 15-25 mph. Those warmer temperatures will be sticking with us through this weekend and into the beginning of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Wind#West Northwest
Q2 News

Seasonable! What's In Store For The Weekend?

A cooler day today with temperatures mainly in the low to mid 70s. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will start to warm back up through this weekend. Temperatures tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s and then by Sunday and Monday we will see those temperatures potentially reach the upper 80s. Monday looks to be the warmest day.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Fall weather is the pumpkin spice of life.

After a warm Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will back off Thursday and Friday to pretty nice fall weather. But more of the warm afternoons are still to come. The Livingston foothills area will continue to gust up to 35 mph through Wednesday evening as a cold front moves past. Overnight, this will shift the winds to the northwest.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A quiet first full day of Fall

It’s the first full day of Fall and a dry cold front has passed through bringing with it a cool down over the next few days, but it won’t last. Downslope flow warms daytime highs back up across the weekend into the first part of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

A beautiful first day of Fall

Downslope flow will continue to warm us up today as we reach into the mid 80s on this first day of Fall which officially arrives at 1:21 PM. A weak cold front moves through tonight bringing more seasonal daytime highs tomorrow and Friday before another warm up comes for the weekend into the first part of next week.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Early fall weather is easy going

Showers winding down Monday evening across Eastern Montana and Northern Wyoming have created some mountain snow and a few isolated thunderstorms. After a quiet and cool overnight, temperatures Tuesday morning will start near freezing int he mountain foothills to the low 40s in the plains. By afternoon, expect Tuesday to be mainly sunny with a light wind and highs of 65 to 75.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Quiet the rest of the week

Ridging (high pressure) will stay with us for the rest of the week keeping conditions dry. We’ll warm up the next few days due to downslope flow and will reach the 80s tomorrow- the first day of Fall. It will also be dry and breezy, so there will be an elevated fire risk tomorrow through Friday, but it will not be a critical risk as of now.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Scattered showers today, Dry rest of the week

Cooler air continues to blanket the area and Billings may struggle to get out of the 50s today. A trough (disturbance) will move east across the region kicking up showers and perhaps a weak thunderstorm or two this afternoon into the early evening. There’ll be a decent chance of more snow in the Beartooths and Bighorns.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Summer? Fall Is On The Horizon!

A much cooler day today with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s. Rain showers across the area and even some snow in the higher elevations. Overnight temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Some areas might dip down into the 30s.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Lots of changes through the weekend

After the coolest morning so far this season on Friday, we rebound to close to record highs by Saturday afternoon. But that transition comes with wind and critical wildfire conditions. Most of the area will be under a Red Flag Warning for fire risk through Saturday evening.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy