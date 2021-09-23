CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryder Cup 2021: Pairings, tee times, TV, streaming information, betting odds

 4 days ago

Postponed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic , the 43rd Ryder Cup opens Friday with two days of best-ball and alternate-shot matches before Sunday's singles competitions.

Team Europe will be trying to retain the Cup on American soil at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, after winning in Paris in 2018, a 17½ to 10½ win to take back the trophy the United States had won at Hazeltine in 2016.

So, the pressure is on for Team USA, which traditionally has struggled in foursomes and will be trying to win for just the third time since 2002. And it will be trying to do so with its youngest team ever (average age of 29). Only three of their 12 players have competed in more than one Ryder Cup.

Europe has won seven of the last nine and nine of the last 12 Cups, including in the 2018 beatdown led by Francesco Molinari, who became the first European Ryder Cup player to earn the maximum amount of points with a record of 5-0-0.

European captain Padraig Harrington tried to win over American fans earlier this week, throwing a few Cheesehead hats into the gallery and wearing Green Bay Packers colors.

Team USA player Bryson DeChambeau (center) talks to player Harris English (right) on the 17th hole during a practice round for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. Kyle Terada, USA TODAY Sports

What are the Friday Ryder Cup afternoon pairings?

Four ball

1:10, ET: Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele vs. Paul Casey and Bernd Weisberger

1:26: Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler vs. Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

1:42: Tony Finau and Harris English vs. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

1:58: Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay vs. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland

Four-ball matches

The Friday afternoon four-ball matches will be announced after the foursomes matches conclude. Saturday also will feature morning foursomes and afternoon four-ball matches.

What time does the Ryder Cup start?

The Ryder Cup begins at 8:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Sunday's action starts at 12:04 p.m.

Friday: Foursomes at 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m. Four-ball matches at 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Saturday: Foursomes at 8:05 a.m., 8:21 a.m., 8:37 a.m., 8:53 a.m. Four-ball matches at 1:10 p.m., 1:26 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:58 p.m.

Sunday: The 12 singles matches start 12:04 p.m. and golfers will go off at 11-minute intervals. Play will conclude around 5 p.m.

What TV channel is the Ryder Cup on?

Golf Channel will have exclusive TV coverage on Friday. NBC and Golf Channel will split the coverage Saturday. Sunday’s singles matches will be exclusively on NBC. You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV . All times listed are ET.

Friday: 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 8 to 9 a.m. (Golf Channel); 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m. (NBC)

How can I watch the Ryder Cup online via live stream?

All live TV coverage on NBC and Golf Channel will also be “simul-streamed” on Peacock Premium and at RyderCup.com.

Friday: 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Peacock, RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app).

Saturday: 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. (Peacock, RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app).

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m. (Peacock, RyderCup.com, the Ryder Cup app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app).

What are the odds for the Ryder Cup?

According to Tipico Sportsbook , the odds to lift the trophy are: USA -200 | Europe +150.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Contributing: Associated Press.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryder Cup 2021: Pairings, tee times, TV, streaming information, betting odds

#Ryder Cup 2021
