LIZ AND LESLEY — Rep. LIZ CHENEY (R-Wyo.) got the “60 Minutes” treatment Sunday night, and the most surprising moment — the one generating outsize attention on social media — had nothing to do with DONALD TRUMP. Instead it was about her past opposition to same-sex marriage, even though her sister MARY was married to a woman. “I was wrong. I was wrong. I love my sister very much, I love her family very much, and I was wrong. … I believe that my dad was right.” The clip … More on the segment below.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO