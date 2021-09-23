CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

Simi Valley man killed in crash near Camp Pendleton

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
A man is dead after police say his car ran into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton early Wednesday morning.

According to California Highway Patrol, officers received a call around 04:55 a.m. about a collision involving two cars on I-5 southbound, south of Basilone Road.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they learned a 19-year-old man from Simi Valley was driving a Red Hyundai sedan in the fourth lane and a 47-year-old man from Arleta was also driving a tractor-trailer combination in the fourth lane.

CHP says for reasons that are still under investigation, the driver of the Hyundai rear-ended the back of the tractor-trailer. The California Highway Patrol and the Camp Pendleton Fire personnel responded to the scene.

The 19-year-old man was airlifted to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla where he ultimately died to from injuries.

The fourth lane of I-5 southbound was affected from the time of the fatal crash until around 08:15 a.m., as the scene was investigated.

Police say they are not sure if alcohol or drugs contributed to the deadly crash.

Should a member of the public have witnessed this collision, they are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol at 760-643-3400.

