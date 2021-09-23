NET Health reports significant decrease in COVID-19 community spread

In one week, the rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Smith County has decreased by more than 37%, the Northeast Texas Public Health District reported Thursday. While the rate of spread remains classified as “substantial,” the drop has been significant since last Thursday’s report: from 137.48 to 86.17. In total, 934 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday in Smith County, with 486 new confirmed cases and 448 new probable cases. There are now 7,341 total active cases within the county.