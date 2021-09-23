CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Star Wars: Visions debuts above 90 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

By Editorial
FanSided
FanSided
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, Sept. 22, Star Wars: Visions premiered on Disney+. This series is unlike anything else done in Star Wars so far, because it melds the world of Star Wars together with the artistic animation style of Japanese anime. Unlike most of Disney+’s series, the streaming platform decided to release...

dorksideoftheforce.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

12 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

The best flicks to keep you entertained through Labor Day. Not only has the weekend arrived, but it's also a long weekend if you're lucky enough to have Labor Day off. That means you have one extra day to sit in front of your TV, kick your feet up, and watch movies. And because it's also the beginning of the month, Netflix has just added a plethora of brand-new movies to its catalog and some more that are new to the streaming service as of this week. We took at a look at all of those offerings to bring you this list of recommendations to fill up your holiday weekend. Read on to see what you should start streaming!
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 8 New Movies/TV Shows Today

Friday is the day when Netflix tends to drop its biggest original movies and TV shows, and true to form, there are a couple of seriously heavy hitters to have just landed on the platform. Expect both of them to dominate the most-watched rankings for at least the next few days, with each providing plenty of excitement in different ways.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

A new Netflix horror movie has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

A new horror movie has arrived on Netflix – and it's definitely one to get watched, as it has an almost perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The Old Ways hit the streamer in August following its October 2020 debut at Sitges Film Festival, and has netted an impressive 95% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing (H/T ComicBook.com).
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotten Tomatoes#Japanese#Tomatometer
Inverse

You need to watch the on Netflix before it leaves next week

In the backseat of a car, wearing swimming goggles and holding an oversized flashlight, 8-year-old Alton (actor Jaeden Martell, pre-It and Knives Out) is visibly enraptured while reading a Superman comic. This little reference isn’t intended to be too subtle; Alton resembles Clark Kent in more ways than one. Raised...
TV SERIES
purewow.com

This Twisty Thriller Just Became the #1 Show on Netflix

If you find yourself constantly searching for the next Gone Girl or a show like Behind Her Eyes that will leave you guessing until the last minute, then you've come to the right place. The newest series to hit #1 on Netflix is Clickbait, and this looks a psychological thriller...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Steven Spielberg Classic Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Steven Spielberg is the only director in the history of the industry to see their filmography rack up at least $10 billion at the box office, and that’s all the more impressive when you consider The Lost World: Jurassic Park is the only time he’s ever helmed a sequel outside of the Indiana Jones franchise.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Vampire Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Remember the Dark Universe? It’s okay if you don’t, the ambitious and ultimately misguided attempt at a shared mythology based on Universal’s stable of classic monsters was gone in the blink of an eye, with Tom Cruise’s The Mummy turning out so poorly that even the studio admitted the entire idea was a failure.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney Forced Major Child Actress to Turn Down Iconic Roles

When we think of Disney child stars, we typically talk about those who grew up with shows on the Disney Channel such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and more. We tend to forget that there are many generations of child stars forged in Disney’s image, and for some, that start truly shaped their career.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
StarWars.com

Inside Star Wars: Visions: Meet the Ships and Vehicles

Star Wars is going to a new galaxy of storytelling. Star Wars: Visions, an anime anthology featuring nine shorts from some of the world’s best anime creators, is set to debut September 22 on Disney+. With Inside Star Wars: Visions, StarWars.com will pull back the curtain on the series for exclusive early insights into what might await us. In this final installment, StarWars.com finds out about some of the new ships and vehicles coming in for a landing.
COMICS
Polygon

Finding the Star Wars connections in Star Wars: Visions

For the new Disney Plus anthology series Star Wars: Visions, Lucasfilm invited seven Japanese anime studios to bring their talents to its far-off galaxy, resulting in nine distinct and exciting original shorts. Rather than repurposing characters and situations from the massive back catalog of Star Wars lore, Visions features only a few familiar faces and locations and consists of fresh, self-contained stories that are not bound to the strict rules of continuity.
COMICS
IGN

Star Wars: Visions Video Review

All nine episodes of Star Wars: Visions debut on Disney+ on Sept. 22. Spoiler-free review by Julia Rago. Star Wars: Visions is an action-packed jaunt through the Star Wars universe that puts a new spin on the well-worn franchise. With breathtaking animation in a wide variety of visual styles, Visions should please both avid anime watchers and casual fans. The plots may start to blend together if viewed all at once, but they're still highly enjoyable. Maybe just split up the episodes and watch one on your lunch break or as a pre-show to your Friday night viewing of Empire Strikes Back.
COMICS
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: Visions’ Introduces Its Droids

The trend of introducing the public to characters from the upcoming Star Wars: Visions, the first anime set in the galaxy far, far away, continues today. After giving us two extensive pieces on heroes and villains, StarWars.com offered new details on the droids that will be featured in the series. We present here some of the highlights in their descriptions, including quotes from producer Kanako Shirasaki.
COMICS
Rottentomatoes.com

"Rotten Tomatoes Is Wrong" About... Aquaman

You may have heard that director James Wan just released the most bonkers mainstream horror movie in years. You may have even seen it. (Wigs!) Malignant, in theaters now and available on HBO Max, is so over-the-top and weird and comes armed with such a wild twist that many viewers have been been left asking in its wake: How in the world did Wan get Warner Brothers to let him make that?
MOVIES
FanSided

Star Wars: Visions age rating: Is it appropriate for kids?

With The Bad Batch finished for the year and season 2 coming in 2022, we definitely need another Star Wars project to tide us over until we finally make it to December when The Book of Boba Fett premieres. Thankfully, Disney+ has us covered as the anime anthology series, Star Wars: Visions, makes its debut on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
COMICS
/Film

Star Wars Bits: The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Hunters, George Lucas Docuseries, Tom Kane, Star Wars: Visions, And More!

An in-depth preview of "Star Wars: Visions" Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup (to Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard, Pepe Mora, Cale Thomas, Carlton Coleman, and Scott Patton); Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour), to Matthew Jensen for "Chapter 15: The Believer"; Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), to Bonnie Wild and Shawn Holden for "Chapter 13: The Jedi"; Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score), to Ludwig Göransson for "Chapter 16: The Rescue"; Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie (to Joe Bauer, Richard Bluff, Abbigail Keller, Hal Hickel, Roy K. Cancino, John Knoll, Enrico Damm, John Rosengrant, and Joseph Kasparian); and Outstanding Stunt Coordination to Ryan Watson.
MOVIES
FanSided

FanSided

151K+
Followers
343K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy