Peter Greene, Joseph D’Onofrio & Myles Clohessy To Star In Indie ‘Cross’; Cassandra Blair Joins Lil Rel Howery Comedy ‘Reunion’

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jFgR_0c68tpJV00

EXCLUSIVE : Peter Greene ( The Usual Suspects , Pulp Fiction ), Joseph D’Onofrio ( A Bronx Tale , Goodfellas ) and Myles Clohessy ( The Bog ) have signed on to star in Cross , an indie drama from director Judy San Roman ( The Wrong Path ), which will go before cameras in October.

They join an ensemble that includes Christopher Brian Roach, Mario Polit, Andrew Koss, Rayvin Disla and Deanna Mayo.

The film, written by San Roman and Joanne Tamburro ( Jesse ), centers on a 22-year-old (Disla) who is falsely accused of robbery, watching as his girlfriend (Mayo) makes a deal with criminals to secure the money necessary to bail him out. While the young woman’s overprotective father (Greene) tries to help, both are nonetheless drawn into the underbelly of a local drug ring, intersecting with cops, criminals and scoundrels, who all have their own secret agendas. Ultimately, Disla’s character turns to a boxing match with a grand prize of $100,000 for a chance to get himself and his girlfriend out of the twisted web they are trapped in.

San Roman is producing the pic for Reelhouse Productions, alongside Michael Deep Francis ( The Wrong Path ) and Mike Walsh of Philly Born Films ( Sno Babies , The Retaliators ).

Specifics as to the characters D’Onofrio and Clohessy are playing have not yet been disclosed.

Greene is represented by Gregg Edwards Management; D’Onofrio is repped by Jenevieve Brewer Talent Management; Clohessy is with Lee Morgan Management (UK) and Jenevieve Brewer Talent Management.

***

EXCLUSIVE : Cassandra Blair ( Hacks , 9-1-1 ) has landed a supporting role in Reunion , an upcoming comedy starring Lil Rel Howery, Nina Dobrev, Chace Crawford, Jamie Chung, Michael Hitchcock, Billy Magnussen and Jillian Bell.

The comedic whodunnit from Artists Road watches as a murder unfolds at a high school reunion party, with a snowstorm leaving guests trapped in an isolated mansion.

Chris Nelson ( The Perfect Date ) is directing from a script by Jake Emanuel and Willie Block ( The Edge of Sleep ).

Howery is producing alongside Artists Road principals Todd Garner, Ben Silverman, Peter Principato and Mark Korshak, and Unique Features’ Mickey Schiff. Pic’s executive producers are Magnussen, Bell and Unique Features’ Bob Shaye. Spyglass President of Production Peter Oillataguerre is overseeing the project on behalf of the company.

Blair has previously appeared in TV series including Hacks , 9-1-1 , Better Things , S.W.A.T. , Westworld , The Rookie and Stumptown , along with features including Sonia Sebastián’s Freelancers Anonymous .

She is represented by Maritza Cabrera at CSP Management and Christina Price at Worldwide Artists Group.

