Despite the challenges of the last 18 months, there has been a lot to celebrate for the Women & Girls’ Fund at Main Street Community Foundation. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the fund, and since its establishment in 2001, over $620,000 in grants has been awarded to improve the conditions and opportunities for women and girls in Bristol, Burlington, Plainville, Plymouth, Southington and Wolcott.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO