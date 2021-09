Well, that didn't take too long, did it? It was just a few days ago that the first production examples of the Rivian R1T electric pickup truck began rolling off the production line in Normal, Illinois. Unfortunately, the first known case of an R1T truck getting involved in an accident has been shared by a user on Rivian Forums. The good news is that this doesn't look like a customer vehicle as it's covered in a camouflage wrap. The accident itself also doesn't appear serious. Then again, the driver of the Rivian could perhaps have chosen something less expensive to collide with than a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO