CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, MA

Salem Haunted Tour Is Most Booked Experience Of Fall, According To Tripadvisor

By Rachel Holt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1et6sJ_0c68tYVG00

SALEM (CBS) – Since it started seven years ago, Witch City Walking Tours is seeing numbers like it has never seen before.

“If we can cap out tours at something like 40 people and we’re running 10 tours a day, we might be getting at least 400 people here at Witch City alone,” said tour guide Sean O’Brien.

Fellow tour guide Derek Mattuchio added, “it is the most busy fall I believe the tour company has ever had.”

The Salem business is open year-round but says October is without a doubt the busiest month of the year.

History and Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour visits Ropes Mansion (WBZ-TV)

Founder and owner Beth Crowley said, “last year was actually really busy even with the pandemic. This year we’ve already tripled last year’s numbers.”

Tripadvisor’s Fall Travel Index backs that up, ranking the company’s History and Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour number 1 on the list of the ten most booked experiences in the country this fall. The full list can be found HERE .

“With the number of people we see, it doesn’t really surprise me, but it is a great honor and it’s kind of flattering to have that reputation,” said O’Brien.

The list is based on bookings on the website from June 1st to August 31st for activities taking place from mid-September through Halloween.

“During the month of October, it gets a little crazy. We will start off usually with maybe 5-6 tours a day but usually by the end of October we can be running 12 tours a day, every half hour,” said O’Brien.

Each tour lasts about two hours and includes stops at various spots throughout the historic downtown, including the Ropes Mansion.

“Basically, the tour consists of history, architecture of the city of Salem, of course hauntings because everybody likes a good scare, and then of course the witch trials,” said Mattuchio.

A couple taking part in the tour Thursday afternoon was visiting from Florida. When asked how they found out about it, Della Mandel said, “I went online for the 10 best things to do in Salem. This was the number 1 thing to do.” Ed Mandel added, “And I do what she tells me to do.”

According to Tripadvisor, Salem is the #3 trending destination for experiences this fall, behind Nashville, Tennessee and Honolulu, Hawaii.

For more on Witch City Walking Tours, visit: www.witchcitywalkingtours.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Plympton Couple Starring In New HGTV Show On Repairing Historic Homes

PLYMPTON (CBS) – A Plympton couple is set to star in a brand new HGTV series, Houses With History, premiering later this week. Jenny Macdonald and Mike Lemieux, owners of Full Circle Homes, spoke to WBZ-TV back in 2020 for the station’s It Happens Here series. At the time, they had saved and restored dozens of antique homes on the South Shore. Their ability to renovate and preserve historic spaces was eventually recognized by a fellow Massachusetts native and HGTV star, Jonathan Knight, a member of “New Kids On The Block.” “Jon Knight, we have to give him credit. He was down here...
PLYMPTON, MA
CBS Boston

Powerball Jackpot Climbs To $545M For Monday Drawing

BOSTON (CBS) – The jackpot for Monday night’s Powerball drawing has grown to one of the largest in the history of the contest. The jackpot is now at $545 million after there was no winner over the weekend. It is the 10th biggest Powerball ever. This will mark the 38th drawing since a winning number was drawn on June 5. It’s the largest jackpot since January when a $731 million ticket was sold in Maryland. The largest Powerball ever was in 2016 when three people split a $1.586 billion prize. In 2017, Mavis Wanczyk of Chicopee won $758.7 million, the third largest prize ever.
LOTTERY
CBS Boston

Burned Out Single-Family Home In Melrose For Sale ‘As Is’ For $399,000

MELROSE (CBS) – If you’re looking for proof that the real estate market is getting ridiculously expensive in Massachusetts, look no further than Melrose. A three bedroom, 1.5 bath home on Berkeley Street that was seriously damaged in a fire last month is now for sale – for $399,000. The burned out home on Berkeley Street in Melrose on August 24, 2021. (WBZ-TV) The front of the house is completely burned and the windows are boarded up after they were reportedly blown out during the fire. According to the Boston Globe, firefighters had to rip out walls and ceilings inside to put the fire...
MELROSE, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Food Festival, Fluff Festival, Kids Festival and More

BOSTON (CBS) – There are festivals for everyone this first weekend of fall. You can celebrate food, fun – even Fluff! Here are the items we’re checking off our To Do List this weekend. FOOD FEST If you want a taste of some of the best food around, look no further than the Phantom Gourmet Food Festival. It’s going down on Saturday afternoon on Moody Street in Waltham, where you can sample dozens of Phantom’s favorite restaurants. The event is 21 plus. https://www.phantomgourmetfoodfestival.com. Where: 211 Moody Street, Waltham When: September 25, 12-3pm Tickets: $40-$50 KIDS FEST This weekend, check out the 30th annual Kids Fest at Wachusett Mountain....
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
Salem, MA
Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
CBS Boston

Wenham Street Cinema: Jamaica Plain Garage Home To Community Movie Nights & Concerts

BOSTON (CBS) — It may look like your average garage, but in this Jamaica Plain neighborhood, it’s known as the Wenham Street Cinema. It was started by owner Matt Shuman for a simple reason. “I’m a person that really loves being in community with people and knowing my neighbors, and to me, the Wenham Street Cinema was just an effort to build relationships with my neighborhood and bring people together,” said Shuman. So he starting holding movies, concerts, and events there. They are always free, and always an open invite to everyone. “They bring food often or drinks to share and they chat, they...
MOVIES
CBS Boston

Group Raising Money To Send Boy With Leukemia To Disney World

NEWTON (CBS) – Looking at little Kaden Hersum, he’s a busy, bouncing boy who never seems to slow down. But it was only months ago, that his family’s life slowed to a screeching halt. First there was a headache, then there was hell. “Our doctor pediatrician said let’s go to ER just to get him checked. Eight hours later they said he had leukemia. My whole world was just – you never think they’re going to say that. Ever,” said his mother, Alisha Jacobs. Kaden spent five months at Boston Children’s Hospital this year. In April he received a bone marrow transplant....
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Ranked As The Second-Best City For Singles In America

BOSTON (CBS) — Single and looking for love? Boston is the place to be, according to a new report. Apartment List and dating app Bumble released a ranking of the “Best Cities For Singles 2021.” Boston came in second. The report measured dating satisfaction, social satisfaction, dating affordability and percentage of singles among 100 cities. College cities with a high percentage of young, single people scored highly. “It’s no wonder Boston scores highest for dating satisfaction, as exactly half of its residents are single,” the report says. “Between the museums and the Boston sports scene, you have a wide array of date options!” Still, a date night in Boston isn’t exactly cheap. The report said that a typical movie and dinner date in Boston costs around $113. Washington, D.C. was named the best city for singles, with “thousands of things to do in the area.” Atlanta, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh rounded out the Top 5. Click here to see the entire report.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘He Never Would Tell Us’: Gardner Museum Hopeful For New Info After Death Of Connecticut Mobster

BOSTON (CBS) – More than 30 years after the infamous heist involving 13 pieces of art from the Isabella Stewart Gardner collection, the Boston museum is eager and optimistic for the return of the precious works to their frames. “There are definitely people out there we believe have information that would help us,” said museum head of security Anthony Amore. Hope for that help remains resolute after Connecticut mobster Robert Gentile died last week after a stroke. The widow of another organized crime associate pointed investigators to him in 2010. An empty frame at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston....
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tripadvisor#Bookings#Walking Tours
CBS Boston

Mighty Moose 5k Road Race For Ovarian Cancer Prevention Returns With In-Person Event Sunday In Concord

CONCORD (CBS) – A road race in Concord that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and ovarian cancer research is hitting the road once again and they hope a new hybrid race will help the field grow. The Mighty Moose 5k Run/Walk is back in person this Sunday morning after a virtual event last year. It was so successful in 2020 organizers will now offer both options. The race was started by the Swaim family after they lost their mom Jenna to ovarian cancer in 2018. The sole focus is early prevention, so they fund research at Dana-Farber for a unique blood test. Karen Howley Lacamera of Sudbury was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018 and is now cancer-free. She says this research is already saving lives. “It’s going to change the face of this particular cancer and change women’s lives everywhere,” she told WBZ-TV. The race has raised more than $750,000 in just four years. There are three races this Sunday at Concord-Carlisle High School. The 5k walk/run starts at 9 a.m. The kids’ 1 mile event starts at 8 a.m. The kids’ half-mile race starts at 8:15 a.m. For more information visit mightyMoose5k.org.
CONCORD, MA
CBS Boston

Powerball Jackpot At $523 Million For Saturday Night Drawing

BOSTON (CBS) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is a staggering $523 million. There hasn’t been a winner in the game since June 5, making it the 10th-largest jackpot in Powerball history. The cash option is $379 million. Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be bought up until 9:50 p.m. Saturday at lottery retailers in Massachusetts. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy