Teen Arrested After Loaded Handgun & Ammunition Was Found At Chesapeake High School

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police announced that a teen has been arrested after a loaded handgun along with ammunition was found at Chesapeake High School in Essex Wednesday.

Police said the teen surrendered earlier today and detectives do not believe any additional students were involved.

The teen has been charged as an adult on drug and weapon offenses.

