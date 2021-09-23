Victims go to court to see contractor facing theft charges

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Jody Wirth still has a hole in his basement floor where he says TJ Welker started renovations but never finished the job.

Worth went to court to see the contractor who is now facing theft charges and charges related to installing plumbing without a license.

"It kind of brings up all those emotions again," said Wirth after he saw Welker in court Thursday morning.

Wirth and other victims approached Contact Denver7 last fall with similar stories . They hired Welker, the owner of Braveheart Construction, to finish their basement but he would stop showing up.

Wirth said he paid $27,500 and ended up with structural damage to his home.

"I think having people come forward is really important and there are a few of us that did," Wirth said. "I think that helped. I think having it on the news and someone being held accountable and letting people know 'Hey, you better watch out.'"

Welker's next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

After he was charged with theft, he was arrested for driving under the influence and remains in custody. He has four prior DUI charges on his record.

