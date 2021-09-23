CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Supermodel Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Being ‘Brutally Disfigured’ After Cosmetic Procedure Gone Wrong

By Jennifer McLogan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226aoC_0c68t67P00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Supermodel Linda Evangelista is taking legal action after a cosmetic procedure reportedly went wrong, sending her into a deep depression.

She opened up on Instagram about her fat freezing procedure, called CoolSculpting , and the effects on her mental health.

Evangelista was a top supermodel of the 1990s, but the Canadian fashion star hasn’t been seen in public in five years.

In a recent emotional Instagram post, the 56-year-old revealed, “I was brutally disfigured by Zeltiq’s CoolSculpting procedure which did the opposite of what it promised … and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Linda Evangelista (@lindaevangelista)

“CoolSculpting is a safe and effective FDA-approved procedure that, in a non-invasive way, you can actually reduce fat,” surgeon and dermatologist Dr. Cameron Rokhsar told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Rokhsar, who performs this fat-freezing method in his Manhattan and Long Island offices, explains FDA-approved devices cool fat to a temperature that destroys it, like frostbite, while leaving skin and other tissues unharmed. It is not done on the face but is often performed on the neck area.

Evangelista did not say where she had the procedure performed.

But CoolSculpting, he says, is not for everyone.

“The amount of improvement you get from CoolSculpting is not anywhere close to a procedure like liposuction, where the surgeon is in control of removing the fat,” Rokhsar said.

Evangelista said the procedure increased, not decreased, her fat cells.

No one yet knows why this happens, but experts say Paradoxical Adipose Hyperplasia, or PAH, is found in less than 1% of all CoolSculpting cases.

Evangelista wrote, “PAH … has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse.”

Dr. James Bradley, of Northwell Health, says patients like Evangelista need support.

“Her appearance is a great part of that beautiful person and having gone through this, which is affecting her livelihood, her beauty, can have profound effects on the psychosocial aspects of her life, and that is kind of what she is relaying,” he said.

Allergan Aesthetics, whose brands include CoolSculpting, has not responded to CBS2’s request for comment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Telegraph

In praise of Linda Evangelista for speaking openly about her failed cosmetic treatment

One of the original nineties supermodels, Linda Evangelista, has shied away from the spotlight over the past few years, and now we know why. Overnight on Thursday, 56 year-old Evangelista posted about a failed cosmetic procedure, CoolSculpting, that she says has left her ‘permanently disfigured’. She said she has suffered and kept it to herself for over five years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

Linda Evangelista Says CoolSculpting Left Her “Permanently Deformed”

In an emotional post shared to Instagram late Wednesday night, legendary '90s supermodel Linda Evangelista revealed that she filed a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics after she was "brutally disfigured" by the company's CoolSculpting fat-freezing treatment. "Today I took a big step towards righting a wrong that I have suffered and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grazia

Sharing Linda Evangelista's Before And After Pictures Is Cruel

This morning, ‘Linda Evangelista before and after’ was a trending search term on Google. Why? Because the 56-year-old supermodel posted an emotional statement on Instagram saying that she was ‘brutally disfigured’ by a cosmetic procedure to reduce fat cells in 2016. ‘I have been left, as the media has described,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Entertainment
codelist.biz

Vip, Vip, Hurray !: Linda Evangelista feels deformed

Linda Evangelista reveals what is behind her appearance, Johnny Depp defends himself against his image and presenter Nina Bott bursts the collar. Do unvaccinated celebrities smuggle themselves into events with forged vaccination cards? The celebrity week at a glance. She was one of the great top models of the 90s,...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Linda Evangelista’s Son: Everything To Know About Augustin James

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista shares one son with her ex partner François-Henri Pinault. Here’s everything to know about Augustin “Augie” James. Linda Evangelista is a proud mom to her 14-year-old son, Augustin “Augie” James. The former supermodel, who recently got candid about a botched procedure that left her “deformed”, shares the teenager with her ex François-Henri Pinault, 59. She welcomed the youngster in October 2006, however didn’t reveal the identity of his father at first. It wasn’t until Linda took the business tycoon to court over unpaid requests for child support that it became public knowledge. Here’s everything to know about Augustin, affectionately known as Augie.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Evangelista
Daily Mail

Paulina Porizkova hits back at critics who 'shamed' Linda Evangelista for 'vanity' after fat-freezing procedure left her 'permanently deformed' and seeking $50 million in damages

Paulina Porizkova has taken issue with Linda Evangelista being 'shamed for vanity' after the supermodel claimed she was left 'brutally disfigured' by a fat-freezing procedure. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 54, shared a makeup-free selfie on Instagram Friday while continuing to show her support for Evangelista, 56, whom she praised for her 'courage' in a previous post.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Paulina Porizkova shows support to ‘permanently deformed’ Linda Evangelista

Paulina Porizkova penned a supportive message to longtime pal Linda Evangelista after the latter beauty claimed a cosmetic procedure left her “permanently deformed.”. “She has bravely come out with her story today, and I want to applaud her and hug her and celebrate her,” Porizkova, 56, wrote on Instagram Thursday alongside old modeling photos of the two of them.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermodel#Mental Health#Coolsculpting#Canadian#Cbs2#Pah
AFP

Model Evangelista says fat-reduction left her deformed

Former supermodel Linda Evangelista says she has been permanently disfigured by a fat-reduction cosmetic procedure that backfired and caused her to look bloated and unrecognizable. The cosmetic sculpting procedure is supposed to freeze and kill the cells in fat deposits so that the body can eliminate them.
CELEBRITIES
People

Paulina Porizkova 'Applauds' Linda Evangelista for 'Bravely' Revealing Alleged CoolSculpting Damage

"I will not tell you her story, that is for her to do, but I do want to celebrate her courage in voicing it," the supermodel said of Linda Evangelista. Paulina Porizvoka is "celebrating" the legacy of fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista after the 56-year-old announced a lawsuit against Zeltiq Aesthetics alleging that a CoolSculpting procedure five years ago left her "permanently deformed."
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

Linda Evangelista Just Revealed Why She Hasn't Been Seen in Years

She used to be photographed for a living. Today, supermodel Linda Evangelista hasn't been seen publicly in years. And, as she explained in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sept. 22, there's a devastating reason for that. Evangelista says that CoolSculpting treatments left her "brutally disfigured" after they had the opposite result to what she expected. "It increased, not decreased, my fat cells," Evangelista claims. The model also notes in her post that she has filed a lawsuit against the company.
BEAUTY & FASHION
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Tori Spelling says she knows she looks 'completely different' following plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling is opening up about those plastic surgery rumors. Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted on social media looking a bit different, even drawing comparisons to Khloe Kardashian. Spelling addressed the speculation that she had work done on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, admitting that while she does have a new look, it’s not due to plastic surgery.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Looks So Much Like Her Mom On Catwalk For Berlin Fashion Show

Following in her mother’s foot steps! Leni Klum looked so confident as she strutted down the runway at the About You show in Berlin, Germany. Heidi Klum‘s daughter Leni is a super model in the making! All eyes were on the 17-year-old as she confidently appeared in the About You fashion show — which took place in Berlin, Germany — on Saturday, Sept. 11. The blonde was a spitting image of her iconic mother as she modeled the streetwear inspired ensemble, which consisted of a SKIMS inspired nude crop top, a cream colored pair of sweatpants and matching hoodie draped over her shoulder.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Madonna’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 6 Kids from Lourdes To Stella & Estere

Find out more about all six of Madonna’s kids, from her 24-year-old daughter to her nine-year-old twins. Throughout her nearly 40-year career, Madonna, 63, has earned the nickname “The Queen of Pop,” through her countless hit songs. The “Material Girl” singer has received countless accolades for her expansive career, which has garnered her both critical and commercial fame. While so many fans are familiar with her hit songs, Madonna has also created a strong and large family with her six children. Find out more about all of Madge’s kids here!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy