Man, 28, Hit And Killed By BNSF Train In Crookston
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a train Thursday afternoon in Crookston, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, a Crookston resident, was reportedly struck from behind by a BNSF train at about 2 p.m. near a railroad bridge by West 6th Street, despite the sounding of the train’s horn.
The man’s identity hasn’t been released. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.
