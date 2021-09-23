Local Haitian upset with how border crisis is being handled

A local Haitian is upset with how the border crisis is being handled.

Young children and their families are camping under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas. Many of them seek a better life in the United States.

In some photos, border patrol agents on horses are seen herding them. "What happened at the border, it’s… just like pure hate and racism toward Haitians," said Marjorie Hallworth, who was born in Haiti.

Her father moved her family here. She recently opened a store in Fayetteville, Tennessee.

"It’s just frustrating and humiliating to see how they are treating who came here to seek asylum because of the political instability and economic instability in a country where they are the ones who created that," Hallworth said.

After the 2010 earthquake, some people left the country to find jobs in other countries like South America. Then, some of those dried up due to COVID-19. Now, they don’t want to go back to Haiti because there's unrest after the country's president was assassinated. "Then for you to treat them that way? No. That is such a shame," Hallworth said.

Philip Peters, who founded Restore Haiti , said his plans to send a plane full of donations to help those still in the country.

"We have many families there, so we were able to support," Peters said. "We just continue to focus on the good." If you want to donate to help people in Haiti, go here.

Meanwhile, Hallworth hopes her people stuck in limbo will be granted asylum. "They have to help the Haitians," Hallworth said.

The crisis has led to a shakeup in the Biden Administration. The U.S. envoy to Haiti resigned on Wednesday claiming what’s happening is inhumane. This comes after hundreds were deported. In addition, they suspended the border patrol units pending an investigation.