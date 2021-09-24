Mohonk Consultations honors Center for Creative Education with Distinguished Achievement Award

In the early years of the 20th century, long before Mohonk Consultations existed as a not-for-profit organization, the Mohonk Mountain House served as a site for high-level convocations of scientists, diplomats and other international luminaries and deep thinkers. Some of the talks that led to the formation of the Hague Tribunal and League of Nations even took place there. Since Mohonk Consultations (MC) was founded in 1980, the castlelike hotel atop the Shawangunk Ridge has played host to many a conference of experts on such topics as peacebuilding, sustainable energy, preserving land and watersheds, supporting farmworkers and resettling refugees.