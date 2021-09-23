CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor season 41: Where is it set?

By Clémence Michallon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVa1N_0c68r1UW00

Survivor has returned for a 41st season.

The season premiere aired on Wednesday (22 September), marking the show’s return after production was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For this season, the competition series returned to Fiji , where it has filmed several times before.

Specifically, this season is taking place on the Mamanuca Islands, a volcanic archipelago and popular destination for tourists.

Returning host Jeff Probst announced the location in March this year, at the same time as he announced the show’s return to production.

“Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot season 41,” he said in a video shared on social media.

“We have all of our Covid protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe and of course our players will be safe.

“I can’t remember a time when I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor, and I’ll you why: the past year has reminded me – and I hope it’s reminded you – that you got to live your life like it’s one big great adventure, and Survivor fulfils that. So I am thrilled to say I will see you on the island for Survivor 41 . Let’s do it!”

Survivor airs on Wednesdays on CBS in the US.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

