Reebok and National Geographic’s New Collection Will Inspire You to Get Exploring

By Brittany Loggins
 4 days ago
CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

After a year stuck inside, everyone’s ready to start exploring — and Reebok has partnered with National Geographic to create some styles that will have you ready to get adventurous.

Available today, the Reebok x National Geographic collaboration includes seven takes on classic Reebok models — including the Club C and Floatride Energy 3 — that are inspired by the natural world. Styles are available in options for men, women, kids, preschoolers and even toddlers.

To bring the collection to life, the German sportswear brand tapped National Geographic explorers Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant and Matthieu Paley to share snapshots of their outdoor adventures while sporting looks from the line.

“Shoes are the ultimate portal into exploration” said Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant in a press release. “They provide protection as we travel through new terrains, but also, over time, they often tell amazing stories about the journeys we’ve taken and the experiences we went through.”

Dr. Wynn-Grant at the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area for a large carnivore tracking. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Check out the new Reebok x National Geographic collection below.

National Geographic Classic Leather Legacy AZ Shoes

Not only do these Classic Leather Legacy AZ shoes feature natural earth tones, but they also include a snakeskin texture for eye-catching flair. The ’90s-style shoe is done in leather, and its sock liner features the Sahara and National Geographic logo.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

National Geographic Nano X1 Adventure Shoes

This shoe is intended to take you from the gym to the trails, and help you look good while doing so. It has Floatride energy foam in the forefoot for a responsive stride, plus an African safari-inspired design inside.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

National Geographic Club C Men’s Shoes

This forest green-colored Club C features a retro suede upper with pops of bright yellow and deep brown. The sock liner on this shoe features a design that National Geographic says pays tribute to the Lost Forest.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

National Geographic Floatride Energy 3 Adventure Women’s Shoes

Everything about this silhouette is inspired by the world’s oceans. It features light pink and deep navy blue hues and is made of at least 30% recycled content. The look still has Floatride energy foam, but also takes on a rubber outsole that provides reliable traction no matter where you go.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

National Geographic Club C Revenge Legacy

Hints of neon stand out against the camouflage background of this Club C Revenge Legacy shoe. The sock liner even features designs that pay tribute to the Lost World of Maya, so you can truly take adventure with you wherever you go.

National Geographic Club C Shoes – Toddler

If your toddler loves all things related to swimming and water, this mini Club C is for them. It features a bright blue leather upper, as well as a sea animal detail on the heel and coral reef design on the sock liner.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

#Reebok#Explorers#Oceans#Design#National Geographic#The Club C#German#Sahara#National Geographic Nano#African#The Lost Forest
