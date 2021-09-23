CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky surges in four-star Aamil Wagner recruitment

By Zack Carpenter
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aamil Wagner could add to what Kentucky is building in its offensive line room as the Wildcats build momentum for the four-star prospect.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Luke Fortner named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week, Again

For the second time in the first month of the 2021 Kentucky football season, Luke Fortner is the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Fortner anchored a Kentucky offensive line that paved the way for the Wildcats to rush for 230 yards and 5.5 yards per carry in the 16-10 win over South Carolina. The UK center received a grade of 84 percent, with 26 blocks at the point of attack and no missed assignments. He did not allow any quarterback sacks or pressures. Fortner had two critical blocks on the final series that helped UK salt the game away.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Kentucky's Week 5 Depth Chart: Florida Game Edition

Kentucky Football’s Week 5 depth chart is now online for anyone interested in the two-deep rotation for the upcoming Florida game. Mark Stoops revealed this week’s new Week 5 depth chart Monday morning with little change from a week ago. Roster moves of note include Octavious Oxendine moving up at defensive tackle for his first career start and Chauncey Magwood replacing Rahsaan Lewis behind Wan’Dale Robinson at wide receiver.
FLORIDA STATE
On3.com

4-star forward Kimani Hamilton names top schools

Less than a week after being visited by Alabama, 2022 four-star Clinton (Miss.) forward Kimani Hamilton named the Crimson Tide among his top three schools. Along with Alabama, Mississippi State and Ole Miss made the cut, while Creighton, which visited him Sept. 9, did not. The 6-foot-8 Hamilton also told...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

Ten 2022 prospects who make their On300 debut

On3 will update our 2022 prospect rankings on Tuesday with a new release of the On300. Most 2022 prospects are several weeks into their senior seasons, giving us ample source material from what is the most crucial evaluation point for most. Naturally we have several new entrants into the On300 – 17 in total.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

5-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart visiting Georgia

Arguably the biggest college football game of Week 5 will take place between the hedges in Athens, Georgia, and elite 2022 defensive lineman Shemar Stewart will be there to see it. Stewart, the No. 11 overall player in the 2022 On300 rankings, tweeted Monday afternoon that he’ll be in Athens...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Oregon opens as eight-point favorite over Stanford

The betting lines for the Week 5 college football slate have been released, and Oregon is a heavy favorite once again. The No. 3 Ducks will head to Palo Alto this week to face Stanford (2-2, 1-1) in a game that is set for a 12:30 kickoff. While many had...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Brice Sensabaugh, 2022 4-star, sets commitment date

Brice Sensabaugh, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Orlando (Fla.) Lake Highland Prep tells On3 he will announce his college decision on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4 pm ET. Sensabaugh announced his four finalists in August. Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, and Georgia Tech made the cut. Florida did not receive an official visit, where the other three finalists did. Although, the Gators did receive an unofficial visit.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Momentum#Star
On3.com

KSR Monday Huddle: Gauntlet Time

The mission was accomplished in September. Now Kentucky will have some big-time opportunities in October. As the calendar turns on Friday, the Wildcats have done their job through four games. Despite playing some ugly football, Kentucky is now 4-0 with a pair of SEC wins and has a chance to do some special things as Florida and LSU come to town over the next two weeks.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Photo Gallery: Alabama 63, Southern Miss 14

The Alabama football team moved to 4-0 on Saturday night after a dominant 63-14 victory over Southern Miss. The Crimson Tide were able to put up over 600 yards of offense while the defense only allowed 213. Standout performers from the game include Bryce Young, Jameson Williams, Jahleel Billingsley, Cameron...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kentucky Football Bowl Projections After Week 4

After beating South Carolina, Kentucky is only two wins from bowl eligibility. If the Cats knock off Florida and/or LSU, we can start talking about a very special season. For now, the pundits believe Kentucky will go to a mid-tier bowl, with the Texas Bowl entering the conversation. Here’s a...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Highlights: Oregon vs Arizona

So my man LegalizeQuack decided to spare you all the pain of listening to Rod Gilmore one more time this week. Instead of his amazing video, he has just nine incredible GIF’s for your viewing pleasure. There were a number of big plays en route to Oregon’s 41-19 victory on...
OREGON STATE
On3.com

Georgia's Darnell Washington, Tykee Smith set to return from injury

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith are cleared of injury. “Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith are back,” head coach Kirby Smart said during his Monday press conference. “They got a good workout in Saturday and ran really well. They’re doing everything this week full go…We’re under the expectation they’ll be able to go and play, and be able to help us.”
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

True freshmen who stood out in Week 4 in college football

The fourth week of college football saw a number of true freshmen continue to make their mark on a national scale. As the season rolls on, we’re beginning to see more and more players from the 2021 recruiting cycle make their way onto the field and play key roles for their respective teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy