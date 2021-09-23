Kentucky surges in four-star Aamil Wagner recruitment

For the second time in the first month of the 2021 Kentucky football season, Luke Fortner is the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week. Fortner anchored a Kentucky offensive line that paved the way for the Wildcats to rush for 230 yards and 5.5 yards per carry in the 16-10 win over South Carolina. The UK center received a grade of 84 percent, with 26 blocks at the point of attack and no missed assignments. He did not allow any quarterback sacks or pressures. Fortner had two critical blocks on the final series that helped UK salt the game away.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO