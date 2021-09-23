CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reveals Beloved Character

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo teased Animal Crossing: New Horizon's fall 2021 update, aka its next big update. Unfortunately, we won't see the update until next month, during a special Nintendo Direct just for the game. That said, in the meantime, Nintendo did reveal a brand new character is coming to the game, or, more specifically, Brewster and his cafe, The Root, which we already knew about through leaks, but officially, this is the first time Nintendo has mentioned the character.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

New 'Star Wars: Hunters' Trailer Reveals All-New Characters in Multiplayer Combat

Nintendo has unveiled an all-new cinematic trailer for Zynga and Lucasfilm Games’ upcoming multiplayer combat game, Star Wars: Hunters. Taking place in the aftermath of Return of the Jedi, this latest Star Wars gameplay will connect players in real-time for battles in maps inspired by the franchise’s iconic locales. The trailer showcases a battle between a Sith warrior and a Mandalorian bounty hunter that grows larger as several other characters, including Stormtroopers and a droid with the moniker J-3D1, join in on the chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
dsogaming.com

God of War, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon’s Souls, Horizon Forbidden West, Ratchet & Clank coming to PC according to NVIDIA Geforce NOW

NVIDIA GeForce Now may have leaked the next Playstation-only games that will be coming to the PC. According to its database, God of War, Gran Turismo 7, Ghost of Tsushima, Demon’s Souls Remake, Returnal, Horizon Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank are all coming to PC. Now what’s interesting here...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Why Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the perfect game for a museum exhibition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived at exactly the right time. It released during a global pandemic that disrupted all of our lives, which resulted in so many of us seeking solace on its virtual sandy shores. Not only was it an obvious distraction from the chaos happening all around the world, but it also gave us a lifeline to those who were unable to see loved ones in person, and created a sense of routine when it felt like the days were endless.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Horizons#Coffee#Animal Crossing#Nintendo Direct#The Nintendo Switch#Nintendo Switch Lite
GamesRadar+

Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates Moon-Viewing Day with new limited-time items

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently offering its players Moon-Viewing Day festival items. Moon-Viewing Day - also known as the Mid-Autumn festival - is an East Asian festival that revolves around appreciating the beauty of the moon. To celebrate this, Nintendo has implemented four new limited-time items into Animal Crossing: New Horizons including a moon rug and several festive foods from Japan, South Korea, and China.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Latest 'Metroid Dread' Overview Trailer Offers Wider Look at Upcoming Side-Scroller

Just weeks ahead of its release, Nintendo has now offered fans an overview of the long-awaited. Featured above, the almost five-minute clip showcases everything from Samus’ new abilities in the game to the enemies she’ll encounter across a whole host of beautifully crafted levels, spotlighting the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter using her Spider Magnet, Flash Shift, and self-targeting Storm Missiles while she traverses through magma chambers, underwater worlds, and ancient forests. There’s also a quick look at the special edition drop of the game as well as the amiibos accompanying its release at the end for the diehard Metroid fans.
VIDEO GAMES
/Film

Star Wars: Visions Characters Revealed, Refresh Your Anime Rankings

"Star Wars: Visions" is coming to Disney+ on September 22, and it promises to deliver an interesting new twist on the "Star Wars" mythos, some of which already has Japanese roots. The series is a nine-episode anime anthology, with seven different Japanese studios behind it, and it actually shares its name with a museum exhibition that toured Japan over half a decade ago.
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Vol. 1: Deserted Island Diary’ brings the joy of the game to manga

When Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched on Nintendo Switch last year, it could not have come at a more opportune time. March 2020 was a confusing and oftentimes scary time for many people. Every day there were new rules and a changing status quo as the Covid-19 pandemic ramped up. So, while a lot of folks found themselves working from home for the first time and unable to see friends and family, there came Animal Crossing as a beacon of pure goodness in a dark time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Distractify

An 'Animal Crossing' Character Named Ankha Is the Latest Sensation on TikTok

As delightful as many of the trends on TikTok can be, there are also a few that may feel a little odd or at least unexpected. The Ankha Zone trend definitely falls into the second category, but it's taken over TikTok anyway. Ankha is an Egyptian cat from the Animal Crossing video games, and there's a video of her dancing that's gone viral on TikTok, in part because of the catchy music she's dancing to.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gamingbolt.com

The King of Fighters 15 – Kukri Revealed in New Character Trailer

A new character trailer has been released for The King of Fighters 15 and it showcases Kukri. Introduced in The King of Fighters 14, his real name is unknown and he uses to sand to decimate his foes. Check out his moves and fighting style below. Along with spiraling into...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Melty Blood: Type Lumina Reveals New Character Vlov Arkhangel With Gameplay Trailer & Screenshots

Type-moon released a brand new trailer of its upcoming fighting game Melty Blood: Type Lumina, which will soon launch both in Japan and in the west. The trailer focuses on a brand new playable character who will appear in the game named Vlov Arkhangel. He was first introduced in the newly-released visual novel remake Tsukihime: A PIece of Blue Glass Moon.
VIDEO GAMES
DFW Community News

Animal Crossing Coloring Pages

Kids of all ages will have a fun time coloring these printable Animal Crossing coloring pages! Download & print the coloring pack, grab your pastel coloring supplies and find your favorite coloring spot in the house. These original Animal Crossing printable activities are the perfect activity for kids and adults...
ENTERTAINMENT
GamesRadar+

Forza Horizon 5 multiplayer gameplay reveals new modes

Forza Horizon 5 has debuted multiplayer gameplay ahead of launch in November. Just below, you can check out an archive of a recent livestream hosted by Forza Horizon 5 developers at Playground Games. In the 50-minute showcase, the developers of the new racing sim show viewers what Forza Horizon 5 is going to look like when you're playing it alongside a number of your friends on the same circuit.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Pokémon Unite trailer shows Mamoswine and Sylveon

The Pokémon Company has shared a new trailer for Pokémon Unite ahead of the game’s mobile launch tomorrow. The trailer below offers another look at the upcoming Pokémon Mamoswine and Sylveon. A date for when they will be joining the roster has not been revealed, but the game’s official Twitter account added that more information about these Pokemon will be shared “soon.”
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy