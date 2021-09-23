Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reveals Beloved Character
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo teased Animal Crossing: New Horizon's fall 2021 update, aka its next big update. Unfortunately, we won't see the update until next month, during a special Nintendo Direct just for the game. That said, in the meantime, Nintendo did reveal a brand new character is coming to the game, or, more specifically, Brewster and his cafe, The Root, which we already knew about through leaks, but officially, this is the first time Nintendo has mentioned the character.comicbook.com
