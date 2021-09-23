CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New Kirby Video Game Announced for Nintendo Switch

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's Nintendo Direct presentation, the company officially pulled back the curtain on Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The new Nintendo Switch announcement would have come as a big surprise, if not for the fact that the game's title and key art both leaked earlier this morning! That said, we did not get any gameplay details prior to the show, and we now know have a better idea of what to expect! The majority of Kirby's adventures have taken place from a 2D perspective, but this game will bring the hero into a 3D world. This time around, Kirby finds himself in a whole new world, and it seems it was inhabited by a lost civilization.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Insider Addresses Nintendo Switch Online Game Boy Games Rumors

According to various Nintendo Switch Onlne rumors, Nintendo is poised to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the online service with the addition of Nintendo Game Boy and Nintendo Game Boy Color games. Given that the anniversary falls on a Saturday, it's unlikely the announcement will come exactly on the service's three-year birthday, which means this should be, if the rumors are true, announced either today or tomorrow or possibly early next week at the latest. That said, this is assuming the rumors are true.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Tomorrow's September Nintendo Direct to show information on new Switch games

Nintendo Directs feature new information on upcoming games and hardware. Nintendo announced a new Nintendo Direct presentation with roughly 40 minutes of content. The presentation is premiering on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. PT, or 6 p.m. ET. Nintendo Directs are presentations held by the company to showcase...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Video Game#Adventure Game#The Forgotten Land#The Nintendo Switch#Hal Laboratory#Kirby Star Allies#Nintendo Direct#Kirby S Dream Land#Super Smash Bros
Business Wire

A New 3D Kirby Game, First Look at Bayonetta 3 and a Massive Expansion for MONSTER HUNTER RISE Highlight the Latest Nintendo Direct

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nintendo Switch owners are in for quite the year ahead! In the latest Nintendo Direct video presentation, Nintendo detailed a wide variety of games coming to the system this year and into 2022 – with some games launching later today!. The video outlined something for everyone, including:. …...
VIDEO GAMES
Silicon Valley

Nintendo Direct surprises everyone with ‘Mario’ movie cast, new ‘Kirby’ game

That scream you heard over the internet was Twitter having a collective seizure over the September’s Nintendo Direct. Everyone expected a new “Kirby” game and others were excited for a sneak peek at “Bayonetta 3” but what has everyone in an uproar is that the Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto announced the cast for the upcoming animated “Mario” movie, and it stunned everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nintendo
cinelinx.com

Kirby Goes 3D in an All New Adventure for the Switch

Though it was leaked ahead of time, the announcement of Kirby and the Forgotten Land was a highlight of today’s Nintendo Direct. It’s crazy to think…but Kirby has never had a full on 3D game. It’s had better graphics, but the franchise has pretty much stuck with the 2D side-scrolling format. Now, that all changes, and it looks pretty damn great.
VIDEO GAMES
PIX11

Are your old video games worth anything?

Top-quality games of yesteryear are currently selling for big bucks at auction, with such titles as “The Legend of Zelda” and “Super Mario 64” going for $870,000 and $1.56 million, respectively, at auctions earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Shiny Hunter Video Goes Viral Thanks to Incredible Set-Up

For some Pokemon fans, catching 'em all just isn't enough of a challenge, and for those players, there's always Shiny Pokemon. Some players will go above and beyond trying to track down the rarest Shiny Pokemon, and the folks at BrofessorsLab are no exception. The Twitch channel features two players, Professor Rex and Professor Tops, and the two have made Shiny hunting into an art. In a video that recently went viral on TikTok, the two streamers showcased an amazing set-up that allowed them to hunt in multiple games at the same time. The effort is nothing short of incredible, with a massive number of systems in use.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Update Revealed by Naughty Dog

To celebrate The Last of Us Day, which takes place every year on September 26th, Naughty Dog today provided fans of the franchise with an update on the studio's current development efforts. And while no new projects as a whole were outright announced, the company did reveal that it plans to talk more about its forthcoming multiplayer game set within this universe at some point in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Steam Beta Removes Important Feature

A new Steam beta released on September 23rd made a very big change to the platform, removing a feature that was often used by a lot of players: the ability to revert back to a previous version of the game. According to SteamDB, it seems like regular customers will no longer be able to access previous versions of games, and will only have access to the latest build, unless permitted by the developer. Thankfully, it seems that these older software versions have not been removed, but this change could have a very big impact for a lot of players, most notably modders, those in the speedrunning community, and those interested in preservation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Resident Evil 4 VR Release Date Revealed

Resident Evil 4 VR will officially launch exclusively for the Oculus Quest 2 on October 21st, it was announced today. The title, developed in partnership between Capcom, Oculus Studios, and Armature Studio, was first revealed in April of this year. The new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil 4 VR shared alongside the release date announcement is the first significant look at the upcoming title since it was initially announced.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

CS:GO Operation Riptide and New World top this week’s Steam top sellers

It’s proving a big week for some of Steam’s big hitters. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which is always hanging about at the top of Steam’s most-played, has just got its next major operation and Amazon Games’ highly anticipated MMORPG New World is now just hours away from launch. The Steam top sellers list for the past week has now arrived, and it turns out sales for both the new CS:GO op. and imminent MMO are coming in hot.
FIFA
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Makes Big Change to Spellcasting Monsters and NPCs

Dungeons & Dragons has implemented a major change to how spellcasting NPCs and monsters are presented in statblocks. Yesterday during the Future of D&D panel at D&D Celebration, D&D Lead Rules Designer Jeremy Crawford noted that they would be changing how spellcasting monsters and NPCs were presented in its various rulebooks, using the upcoming book Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse as an example. While creatures previously had spell slots and a full list of spells listed in their statblocks, the D&D design team will opt for a more streamlined approach that lists spellcasting as an action and features alternative attacks that replace damage-dealing spells.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy