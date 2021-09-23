CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County teen arrested in connection with Chesapeake High School gun incident

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXjwT_0c68pcwS00

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County arrested a suspect on Thursday afternoon in connection with a loaded handgun and ammunition a school administrator discovered at Chesapeake High School on Wednesday.

The juvenile surrendered to police on Thursday.

At this point, detectives do not believe other students were involved.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been charged as an adult with weapons and drug offenses.

The post Baltimore County teen arrested in connection with Chesapeake High School gun incident appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 4

Related
NottinghamMD.com

Police investigating after loaded gun found at Baltimore County school

UPDATE: Police have arrested and charged a teen in connection with this incident. Original story below… ——— ESSEX, MD—Police are investigating after a gun was found at a Baltimore County school on Wednesday. At around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to Chesapeake High School after being notified that a loaded handgun and ammunition were discovered by a school administrator. Officers later … Continue reading "Police investigating after loaded gun found at Baltimore County school" The post Police investigating after loaded gun found at Baltimore County school appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Stabbing reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported over the past few days. Sometime between 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 and 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, an individual entered a residence in the unit block of Volz Avenue in Middle River (21220) via an open window.  The suspect stole a firearm, then fled the scene. At … Continue reading "Stabbing reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized" The post Stabbing reported in Middle River, Nottingham business burglarized appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

BCPS to hold information sessions for prospective staff members for new northeast elementary school

ROSEDALE, MD—The new northeast area elementary school, scheduled to open in August 2022, will be holding in-person and virtual information sessions for individuals interested in working at the school. The new facility will be located at 7649 Gum Spring Road in Rosedale (21237). The sessions will be held as follows: Tuesday, October 5, at 5 p.m. Golden Ring Middle School … Continue reading "BCPS to hold information sessions for prospective staff members for new northeast elementary school" The post BCPS to hold information sessions for prospective staff members for new northeast elementary school appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ROSEDALE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Perry Hall murder suspect convicted, could face life sentence without parole

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A Nottingham man has been convicted in connection with the 2019 shooting death of a woman in Perry Hall. On Monday, a Baltimore County jury convicted Christopher James Engles, 21, of Bellhurst Way (21236), of first-degree premeditated murder, robbery with a dangerous or deadly weapon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. At … Continue reading "Perry Hall murder suspect convicted, could face life sentence without parole" The post Perry Hall murder suspect convicted, could face life sentence without parole appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
City
Essex, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Nottingham, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
NottinghamMD.com

Flooding in Harford County traps motorists, prompts rescues

HARFORD COUNTY, MD—While the Nottingham area managed escape any major flooding on Thursday morning, motorists is Harford County weren’t so lucky. In the span of two hours, swift water rescues were reported in the areas of Route 40 at Beards Hill Road (Aberdeen), Aldino Stepney Road between MD-22 and Gilbert Road (Aberdeen), the 1400-block of Perryman Road (Aberdeen), Philadelphia Road … Continue reading "Flooding in Harford County traps motorists, prompts rescues" The post Flooding in Harford County traps motorists, prompts rescues appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Victory Villa Elementary School to close at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A Middle River elementary school will be closing early on Thursday. Baltimore County Public Schools officials have announced that Victory Villa Elementary School will close at 10:45 a.m. on September 23rd. The school is closing early due to a power outage. All afterschool and evening activities at Victory Villa Elementary School are also cancelled. The post Victory Villa Elementary School to close at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Pizza delivery driver robbed in Nottingham, man robbed in Parkville apartment

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15 and 5 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, an individual broke into a locked storage container at a business located in the 600-block of Earls Road in Middle River (21220).  The suspect stole the lock and lawn equipment, then … Continue reading "Pizza delivery driver robbed in Nottingham, man robbed in Parkville apartment" The post Pizza delivery driver robbed in Nottingham, man robbed in Parkville apartment appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
NottinghamMD.com

House fire reported in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Wednesday evening house fire in Parkville. The fire was reported at around 5:00 p.m. in the 7600-block of Daniels Avenue (21234). Arriving units reportedly found a fire in a second-floor bedroom and in the kitchen ceiling. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post House fire reported in Parkville appeared first on Nottingham MD.
PARKVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chesapeake High School
NottinghamMD.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Pulaski Highway

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—A driver struck and killed a pedestrian along Pulaski Highway over the weekend. The crash occurred at just before 9 p.m. on Saturday night. Investigators determined that the driver had just made a U-turn at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Campbell Boulevard when the 68-year-old pedestrian was hit. Stanley Vingsen Jr., who was attempting to cross Route … Continue reading "Pedestrian struck, killed on Pulaski Highway" The post Pedestrian struck, killed on Pulaski Highway appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland State Police mourn death of State Trooper

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police are mourning the loss one of their own, Trooper First Class Alec Elijah Cohen. Trooper First Class Cohen, 29, of Baltimore County, graduated from Northeastern University with a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice. He then joined the ranks of the Maryland State Police after graduating with the 146th Academy Class. TFC Cohen was a member of … Continue reading "Maryland State Police mourn death of State Trooper" The post Maryland State Police mourn death of State Trooper appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Assault reported in Fullerton, Overlea home burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this month. At just after 11 p.m. on Monday, September 6, an individual assaulted someone after in an altercation at a business located in the 7500-block of Belair Road in Fullerton (21236). Sometime between the 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Monday, September 13, an individual entered an unsecured residence … Continue reading "Assault reported in Fullerton, Overlea home burglarized" The post Assault reported in Fullerton, Overlea home burglarized appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Baltimore County man

UPDATE: Mr. Sarmiento has been found safe and unharmed. Original story below… ——— BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD—Police in Baltimore County have issued a Silver Alert for a critical missing 76-year-old man. Agripino Sarmiento is 5’7” tall and weighs 168 pounds. He was last seen at 6:00 a.m. on Friday in the 6800-block of Fox Meadow Road (21207) driving a gray 2005 … Continue reading "Silver Alert issued for missing Baltimore County man" The post Silver Alert issued for missing Baltimore County man appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NottinghamMD.com

Police searching for missing Harford County woman

HARFORD COUNTY, MD—Police are searching for a woman who has gone missing from southern Harford County. Airlia Washington, 36, is a black female, 5’6″ tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information on Airlia Washington’s whereabouts is asked to dial 9-1-1 or call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office – Southern Precinct at 410-612-1717. The post Police searching for missing Harford County woman appeared first on Nottingham MD.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Police Department announces schedule of activities for Faith and Blue Weekend

TOWSON—The Baltimore County Police Department will participate in several events and activities planned for the second annual National Faith and Blue Weekend, scheduled for October 8-11, 2021. Faith and Blue Weekend is endorsed by every major law enforcement group and police department, and has been embraced by religious communities nationwide. Chief Melissa R. Hyatt has invited Baltimore County faith-based organizations … Continue reading "Baltimore County Police Department announces schedule of activities for Faith and Blue Weekend" The post Baltimore County Police Department announces schedule of activities for Faith and Blue Weekend appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police in Baltimore County seek help identifying crime victim

UPDATE: Police say this individual has been identified. Original story below… ——— TOWSON, MD—Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim of a crime that was committed in the county. Authorities are hopeful that someone may recognize the man pictured above. At this point, detectives say they are limited in the … Continue reading "Police in Baltimore County seek help identifying crime victim" The post Police in Baltimore County seek help identifying crime victim appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Shooting near Overlea leaves two injured

BALTIMORE, MD—Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Overlea area on Wednesday evening. At just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600-block of Raspe Avenue (21206). The victims told police that two suspects approached them and fired shots. The suspects then fled the scene. Both victims were transported to a local … Continue reading "Shooting near Overlea leaves two injured" The post Shooting near Overlea leaves two injured appeared first on Nottingham MD.
OVERLEA, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Police: Missing Essex 18-year-old may be in emotional distress

UPDATE: Jackel has been located safe and unharmed. Original story below… —— ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Essex 18-year-old. Jackel Moore is 5’4” tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She is believed to be wearing a black bonnet, a long white t-shirt, and shorts. Jackel was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday on … Continue reading "Police: Missing Essex 18-year-old may be in emotional distress" The post Police: Missing Essex 18-year-old may be in emotional distress appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
NottinghamMD.com

FBI Baltimore launches hate crimes awareness campaign

BALTIMORE, MD—The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Baltimore Field Office this week announced the launch of a hate crimes awareness campaign throughout Maryland and Delaware. “Over the last five years, there’s been a 25 percent increase in reported hate crimes, even still, the vast majority of these crimes are going underreported and that needs to change. The FBI can help, but … Continue reading "FBI Baltimore launches hate crimes awareness campaign" The post FBI Baltimore launches hate crimes awareness campaign appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Parkville restaurant robber sentenced to more than nine years in prison

BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison for robbing a Parkville restaurant and for committing two other robberies. Javaughn Berry, 26, has been sentenced to 115 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for three armed commercial robberies. The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the … Continue reading "Parkville restaurant robber sentenced to more than nine years in prison" The post Parkville restaurant robber sentenced to more than nine years in prison appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Apartment fire reported in Carney

CARNEY, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon apartment fire in Carney. The fire was reported at around 4 p.m. on Barnwell Court (21234). Arriving units found heavy smoke showing from a three-story apartment building. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Apartment fire reported in Carney appeared first on Nottingham MD.
CARNEY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
1K+
Followers
340
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy