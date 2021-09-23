Baltimore County teen arrested in connection with Chesapeake High School gun incident

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County arrested a suspect on Thursday afternoon in connection with a loaded handgun and ammunition a school administrator discovered at Chesapeake High School on Wednesday.

The juvenile surrendered to police on Thursday.

At this point, detectives do not believe other students were involved.

The suspect, who has not been identified, has been charged as an adult with weapons and drug offenses.

