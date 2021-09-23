Opinion: San Diego should be a role model on water conservation. Instead it's using more.

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

In July, Gov. Gavin Newsom called on Californians to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15 percent “through simple actions such as reducing landscape irrigation, running dishwashers and washing machines only when full, finding and fixing leaks, installing water-efficient showerheads and taking shorter showers.”

Turns out those suggestions weren’t enough, especially in San Diego.

Californians in the state’s largest cities and water districts reduced water use on average just 1.8 percent statewide this past July, compared to July 2020. Among 376 cities that were part of the State Water Resources Control Board monthly report, a mere 26 met or exceeded Newsom’s goal. In Southern California, the response was especially weak. Water use across much of Southern California fell a single tenth of a percent and actually rose in Los Angeles by 0.7 percent and in San Diego by 1.3 percent.

That doesn’t mean we’re all a bunch of water hogs here. Far from it. Southern Californians have responded to prior calls and mandates to reduce water use with great success, making conservation harder each decade we lower our shared usage.

San Diego County Water Authority Board Chair Gary Croucher issued a statement this week saying the region has reduced water use by nearly 50 percent in the last three decades, calling it an “extraordinary job.” He said residents should “all be proud” of that long-term track record of water conservation, but added, “We need to do more to help eliminate water waste during this epic drought.” It’s a different tack for an agency that because of its great work managing and diversifying water sources has said it has enough supplies to meet the region’s needs through 2045 even through multiple dry years. The day Newsom called for a statewide curtailment on water usage, Sandra Kerl, the general manager of the San Diego County Water Authority, began a statement on his proclamation by saying, “the San Diego region is thankfully drought-safe this summer due to sound planning and decades-long ratepayer investments in new water supplies and storage and adoption of water conservation.” Not exactly a call to arms.

Californians are used to drought cycles and periodic conservation. During the 2012-2016 drought, then-Gov. Jerry Brown implemented a mandatory 25 percent reduction in urban water use, and statewide per capita water use dropped 16 percent between 2013 and 2020, according to state water officials quoted in a recent Los Angeles Times report.

A famous bumper sticker comes to mind: “Think globally, act locally.” Especially in light of the climate emergency, environmentalism should lead to profound changes in individual behavior. But there is another reason to worry about the failure of conservation appeals besides historically hot and dry conditions. Local leaders want to add tens of thousands of housing units. How is that feasible without more conservation or more supplies or both?

Something’s got to give.

Meanwhile, San Diego County residents will pay more for water soon. The county water authority projects hikes of 5.5 to 10 percent starting next year, with larger increases to follow, and just this week the San Diego City Council approved a 3 percent water rate increase for a region that already pays some of the highest water rates in the United States.

Higher water costs could incentivize more conservation in coming years. For now, San Diegans should try to do more to conserve, on top of their actions in recent decades. Ultimately, the actions are simple, and the results will help all of California, which has more work to do to diversify its supply to the extent San Diego has done and will continue to do. Let’s be role models of both supply management and water conservation for the rest of California.





