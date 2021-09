The Ryder Cup is back after a three-year absence as some of the best players in the world head to Whistling Straights for Europe against the USA. Europe have dominated the past decade of the matchplay tournament and won the last edition at Le Golf National in France in 2018, but the USA were the victors the last time they hosted the competition two years earlier at Hazeltine. The Ryder Cup was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the USA have won the majority of the majors since then, with Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson...

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO