NFL

Cardinals seeking fourth straight win over Jaguars

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for the sixth time ever this weekend on the road in Week 3. As the Jaguars are one of the youngest NFL franchises and are in the AFC, the Cardinals rarely play them.

It happens roughly every four years.

Arizona has a 3-2 all-time series lead over the Jags and has won three straight against them. They are 2-1 in Jacksonville.

Let’s look back at those last three wins the Cardinals had over the Jags.

2017: Cardinals 27, Jaguars 24

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

This was the Blaine Gabbert revenge game. Gabbert started for the Cardinals in 2017 when both Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton were hurt, so Gabbert started against the team that drafted him.

He threw two touchdown passes and kicker Phil Dawson hit a game-winning 57-yard field goal with one second remaining in the game to get the win. The Cardinals never trailed in the game but Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles tied the game 24-24 in the fourth quarter with the second of his two rushing touchdowns in the game. Bortles was the Jags’ leading rusher with 62 yards that afternoon.

2013: Cardinals 27, Jaguars 14

(Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Jaguars scored 14 first-quarter points but then didn’t score the rest of the way. They were held to 274 total yards of offense and Chad Henne was picked off twice.

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer passed for 419 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon, while receiver Michael Floyd had one the best games in his career. He caught six passes for 193, including a 91-yard touchdown where ran over and through several players, reminding Cardinals fans of Anquan Boldin.

2009: Cardinals 31, Jaguars 17

.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)

The Cardinals rolled in this game. They never trailed and built a 31-3 second-half lead, which allowed quarterback Kurt Warner to finish the game on the bench. He had only two incompletions in his 26 passing attempts, threw two touchdown passes, was not sacked and did not turn the ball over.

Antrel Rolle returned a blocked field goal 83 yards for a touchdown.

The Jags scored two garbage-time touchdowns to make the game look even somewhat close.

