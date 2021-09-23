CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Great Handheld Game Systems for Mobile Gaming

By Harry Rabinowitz
Popular Mechanics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to video games, much of the media limelight tends to shine on big budget blockbusters released on Sony, Microsoft, or Nintendo consoles. But the truth is that mobile gaming is the biggest, most popular, most profitable gaming sector by a very wide margin. As such, it may seem silly to seek out a dedicated handheld gaming system when you already have your cell phone in your pocket. But a handheld console often offers much more than your phone, often boasting better controls, graphics, and game libraries. We hand-selected some of the best mobile gaming systems around, and showcase our top-picks in this recommendations list.

