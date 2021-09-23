CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Ryder Cup 2021: Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele hope to be America's answer to the Moliwood bromance

By Shane Ryan
Golf Digest
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAVEN, Wis. — The knock on American Ryder Cup golf has always been that they don't play well in the pairs sessions, and the stats bear that out. The cumulative singles record since 1983, when the Ryder Cup first became competitive, is 108½-107½ in favor of America, practically dead even, while the pairs score favors Europe 158½-127½. These failures invite a slew of sociological theories about why the U.S. lacks the collective spirit, but the quickest way to turn the tide is for American to turn out a few legendary pairs in the mold of Seve-Olazabal, Poulter-Rose, or, more recently, the "Moliwood" pairing of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, who lit up Paris in 2018 to the tune of a 4-0 record.

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

Golf Central Podcast: Xander Schauffele on Ryder Cup and gambling with Phil Mickelson

Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele joined GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard in this "Golf Central Podcast." Schauffele discussed his season and expectations for the 2021-22 campaign. He also talks about the Ryder Cup and what the U.S. scouting trip was like. And, of course, he has some great gambling stories relating to Phil Mickelson. Listen below:
GOLF
Florida Times-Union

FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay voted PGA Tour player of the year in vote of peers

For the third season in a row, the PGA Tour membership – by an unknown margin – opted for the FedEx Cup championship over majors in voting for its player of the year. Patrick Cantlay, who led the Tour in victories and capped the 2020-21 season by winning the FedEx Cup at East Lake in Atlanta, won the Jack Nicklaus Award as the Tour’s player of the year over a list of nominees that included the two U.S. Open champions who won during the season, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.
GOLF
Golf.com

Patrick Cantlay explains why ‘unfiltered’ answers just got more interesting

When the PGA Tour announced on Tuesday morning that Patrick Cantlay had won Player of the Year, it capped off a career-changing stretch of weeks for the soft-spoken 29-year-old. He picked up a victory via epic playoff showdown, outdueling Bryson DeChambeau at the BMW Championship. He picked up a nickname,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup Betting Tips: Patrick Cantlay set to DOMINATE points scoring table

We have entered Ryder Cup week and as much as we all want to see a fantastic match between America and Europe, there is also a chance for us to earn some money. Once again, Europe are the underdogs as they are playing on away soil at Whistling Straits and the US side contains nine of the top 11 players in the world and six major champions.
GOLF
The Independent

Patrick Cantlay: ‘Team USA rookies won’t be scared at the Ryder Cup’

“It was like a theatre, it felt like the fans were right on top of you,” Patrick Cantlay says, reflecting on the riveting chaos on the 18th green at Caves Valley Golf Club. Needing a birdie to extend the tournament into sudden death, with the crowd’s bated breath like lead in his shoes, he shuffled over the snaking 22ft putt that amounted to the most important shot of his career. Statistically, what followed should have been implausible, a feat of brazen impudence in the face of immense pressure. Instead, Cantlay’s ball gathered pace with utter certainty, like a bullet fired in cold blood, and left the raucous gallery in Maryland gaped in shock and awe.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryder Cup: Xander Schauffele admits he wasn’t a huge golf watcher as a kid, and that Jim Nantz’s voice put him to sleep

HAVEN, Wis. – Xander Schauffele didn’t watch much golf as a kid. Jim Nantz had a say in that. Golf was not on the must-watch TV list for the gold medalist. Yes, he loved golf as a kid, but it was the NFL that filled the screen. And once his San Diego Chargers were done playing, he needed a nap to get ready for Sunday Night Football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Presidents Cup#Ryder Cup 2021#Seve Olazabal#Americans
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Patrick Cantlay has a very Patrick Cantlay theory for why Europe keeps winning the Ryder Cup

HAVEN, Wisc. — Patrick Cantlay is fast developing a reputation as the deepest thinker in professional golf. Ask the 29-year-old a question and he’ll almost always pause, carefully considering his options before offering a cerebral response. His diatribe on social media culture and golf at the Tour Championship went viral, and he offered another Twitter-screenshot worthy answer in his pre-Ryder Cup press conference on Wednesday.
GOLF
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

US seeks answers to why Europe keeps winning Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Americans bring the type of credentials that make them favorites in just about every Ryder Cup, and this year is no different. All but one of their players is among the top 20 in the world — the lone exception is Ryder Cup rookie Scottie Scheffler at No. 21. Six of them are major champions. They have the FedEx Cup champion and the Olympic gold medalist on their side.
GOLF
rydercup.com

Friendship forges bond for Cantlay, Schauffele

KOHLER, Wis. – There often is a tangible reward in the balance for those lucky few who are good enough, and fortunate enough, to earn their way into team events as professionals. Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter talk about lifetime bonds with players with whom they have paired in Ryder Cups for just one week every other year.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

The Latest: Schauffele has no big Ryder Cup memories from TV

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times CDT):. Xander Schauffele doesn't have a lot of favorite memories of the Ryder Cup, mainly because he never watched a lot of golf on television. Schauffele says he usually watched golf on a Sunday afternoon to fall asleep.
NFL
kfgo.com

Golf-Olympic gold medal has no place at Ryder Cup, says Schauffele

KOHLER, Wisconsin (Reuters) – Olympic champion Xander Schauffele did not bring his gold medal from the Tokyo Games to the Ryder Cup, suggesting something won in an individual event has no place at a team competition. The American Ryder Cup rookie, whose triumph at the Olympics in August marked the...
GOLF
golfmonthly.com

Patrick Cantlay Gives His Unique Take On Europe’s Ryder Cup Dominance

Not only has Patrick Cantlay enjoyed an abundance of success on the course recently, but he’s found something of a calling without a club in hand. This year’s $15 million man and PGA Tour player of the year has become a natural in the press room, wowing media members, fellow players and fans with some brilliantly thought-out responses to some of the game’s biggest talking points.
GOLF
Reuters

Cantlay uses gin analogy to explain Europe's Ryder Cup dominance

KOHLER, Wisconsin, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Patrick Cantlay has earned a reputation as being a deep thinker and the American flexed those credentials on Wednesday when he used the card game gin, roulette and mathematics in his bid to explain why Europe dominates the Ryder Cup. The reigning PGA Tour...
GOLF
IBTimes

Schauffele And Cantlay To Face McIlroy And Poulter As Ryder Cup Opens

Americans Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion, and US PGA playoff winner Patrick Cantlay face Europe's Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy in Friday's opening foursomes session of the Ryder Cup. Pairings revealed at Thursday's opening ceremony unveiled the lineup for the first session of the 43rd biennial match play showdown...
GOLF
olympics.com

Xander Schauffele: Five things to know about the Olympic champion golfer

The Ryder Cup is almost upon us with Xander Schauffele hoping to follow the lead of his predecessor as Olympic champion, Justin Rose. Two years after becoming golf’s first gold medallist for 112 years in Rio, Rose helped Europe regain the Ryder Cup at Le Golf National just outside Paris.
GOLF
Yardbarker

Xander Schauffele: Message from Tiger Woods helped at Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods was unable to take part in the 2021 Ryder Cup as he recovers from the car crash he was involved in early this year, but the 15-time major champion’s presence was felt early on at Whistling Straits. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay had the most surprising performance of...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy