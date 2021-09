It’s not New York Mets rumors season just yet, however, some front office chatter has taken over the news cycle involving this team. We know Zack Scott won’t be back as the general manager. A job he already had in jeopardy, his actions several weeks ago embarrassed the organization enough to not give him the benefit of the doubt moving forward. Not yet sealed is the fate of manager Luis Rojas. Likely headed out of town, his performance could also cost him his job.

