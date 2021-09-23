CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Balloon Fiesta will not require proof of Covid-19 vaccination to attend

By Megan Martin
 4 days ago
Despite the rise of Covid-19 variants in recent months, the 49th annual Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta will make its return in early October. Organizers for the Balloon Fiesta have decided to not require attendees to show proof of vaccination for the event, according to a recent KOB report. The decision follows shortly after the 2021 New Mexico State Fair, in which all attendees were required to show proof of vaccination.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Albuquerque, NM
