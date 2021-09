Rob Wright, Lisa Luck discuss the Keep Putnam County Beautiful – Clean Commission. On today’s episode of The Chat…Kelly Swallows sits down with Rob Wright, Executive Director of the Keep Putnam County Beautiful – Clean Commission, and Lisa Luck, Program Manager of Education for the Putnam County Solid Waste Department. They discuss what the Clean Commission is and how it was formed, an overview of the statistics behind littering in Putnam County, as well as how the Clean Commission receives its funding and other needs to help keep them operating.

