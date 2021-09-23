CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Americana Nicklaus gear is here just in time for the Ryder Cup

Golf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve once again teamed up with Nicklaus to created limited-edition gear surrounding one of this year’s biggest events — the Ryder Cup. Being that Jack Nicklaus is indeed an American — and quite a patriotic one at that — this collection is solely designed with Team USA in mind (sorry, Euro fans). In the past, we’ve mostly stuck with apparel and hats, but for this collection, we focused on accessories that can be enjoyed off the course — a pouch, dopp kit, duffel bag and belt. If you’re planning to travel to the next Ryder Cup to support Team USA on European soil, these are the ideal accessories to be using.

golf.com

