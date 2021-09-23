CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hill – Australian Western Movie Review

By Don Doman / Peg Doman
Cover picture for the articleStoryline: A young police officer must survive his first day’s duty in a small country town. Don’t believe the storyline. I found Red Hill on Prime. It seemed unassuming and perhaps comical. The film begins with a young couple moving to the small Australian town of Red Hill. The wife is pregnant. The husband is a police officer who has been re-assigned. He needs to report to work. He can’t find his weapon. He has a gun belt, but no gun. He walks to town and enters a meeting hall and takes a seat in the back of the room, while the sheriff is speaking. When the sheriff is finished he walks up to the new officer and asks why he’s unarmed.

