Easy Anti-Cheat is now supported on macOS, Linux, and by extension, Steam Deck

By Pulasthi Ariyasinghe Neowin
Neowin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a surprise announcement, Epic Games today revealed Linux and macOS support for Easy Anti-Cheat, the widely used cheat detection service for PC games. This service, which Epic made free earlier this year, is what's being used for catching cheaters in a substantial number of popular PC titles, including Apex Legends, Fortnite, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Hunt: Showdown, Gears 5, and others.

