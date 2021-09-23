200-Year-Old Federal House in Brooklyn, New York, Lists for $13.75 Million

Residents of one of the most expensive buildings in New York City are suing developers for its “intolerable” living conditions after more than 15,000 defects were reported.A lawsuit was filed in New York Supreme Court on Thursday, according to reports, by homeowners at 432 Park Avenue, one of the world’s tallest residential buildings. The 85-floor tower opened in 2015 and is located along so-called “Billionaire Row” by Central Park in Manhattan.The building’s developers are being sued for punitive damages of $250million after reports of leaks, noise and flooding - which a chairman admitted was “intolerable”, according to the...

LAW ・ 3 DAYS AGO