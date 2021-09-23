CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
200-Year-Old Federal House in Brooklyn, New York, Lists for $13.75 Million

By Liz Lucking
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bona fide piece of New York City history—one of the last remaining Federal-era houses in Brooklyn Heights—is on the market for $13.75 million. Built nearly 200 years ago, in 1826, the single-family home was a subject for American photographer Berenice Abbott, who in the 1930s captured it as part of her Changing New York project, a collection of images that has been called “the definitive visual record of the city as it was during the Depression.”

