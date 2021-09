Maria Ciuffo and Francesca Mariano, aka the women behind the "Chicks in the Office" podcast, had a lot to say about who the next "Bachelor" is going to be. Fans are in for a big surprise, according to Ciuffo. "It's not Greg," she revealed on the September 13 episode. "It's not anyone who you thought it was, it's not Michael, not Andrew. It's actually somebody from Michelle's season. Boom! Someone we have not met yet, but apparently, allegedly, producers fell in love with this guy. They resonate with his story and they want to give him a second chance at love immediately," she further explained.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO