Sixers’ Joel Embiid’s health status for training camp after playing on torn meniscus in playoffs
While it might feel the NBA season just ended, things are getting ready to ramp up again. Teams will open training camp next week, with the start of preseason just two weeks away. The offseason is a time for players to work on their game, but more importantly, get their bodies in proper condition for a long regular season. One player who has taken the necessary steps to get ready physically is Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0