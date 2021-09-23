CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic Notes: Irving, Duke, Cacok, Brown, Raptors

By Dana Gauruder
hoopsrumors.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving has not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19, Yaron Weitzman of FOX Sports reports. Under current New York City restrictions, players are prohibited from practicing or playing in their home arena “without providing proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccination unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.” Thus, the Nets star point guard could technically miss all 41 of his team’s home games unless he receives one of these approved exemptions. GM Sean Marks said this week that he doesn’t expect vaccine-related issues to prevent any of his players from suiting up during the regular season.

www.hoopsrumors.com

