CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas abortion providers ask Supreme Court to act fast

By PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0c68kX5O00

Texas abortion providers again asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to take up a new state law that has banned most abortions since the beginning of September, when the deeply divided justices allowed it to take effect.

Since then, abortion providers in Texas say their worst fears have come to fruition. They describe women traveling hundreds of miles to get an abortion while out-of-state clinics grow backlogged and their own clinics rapidly confront possible closure.

This time abortion providers want the court — which allowed the law known as Senate Bill 8 to remain in place in a 5-4 ruling — to act rather than wait for its ongoing lawsuit to proceed at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The conservative-leaning appeals court is not poised to act before December, the abortion providers say.

“Meanwhile, Texans are in crisis," the Center for Reproductive Rights told the Supreme Court. “As a result, Texans with means must now travel hundreds of miles each way to other States during a pandemic, just to exercise a clearly established federal right."

The Supreme Court almost always waits for lower courts to act before doing so. In letting the Texas law be enforced for now, justices previously did not rule on the constitutionality of Senate Bill 8, but rather declined to block enforcement while a challenge plays out in the courts.

The Texas law is the nation’s biggest curb to abortion rights since the court announced in its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that women have a constitutional right to abortion. It bans prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they’re pregnant.

Enforcement is left up to private citizens who can file lawsuits against abortion providers, as well as others who help a woman obtain an abortion in Texas. Last weekend, a San Antonio doctor became the first to publicly say he intentionally violated the law, and was quickly sued — not by anti-abortion activists, but by two ex-lawyers hoping a judge will instead side with clinics and block the measure.

The Justice Department has also stepped in and filed its own lawsuit in Texas, which is scheduled to be heard by a federal judge in Austin on Oct. 1.

The new request by Texas abortion providers comes days after the the Supreme Court said it will hear arguments in December in Mississippi’s bid to have the landmark Roe v. Wade decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion overturned.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Relief and disbelief greet R. Kelly guilty verdict

LOS ANGELES, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A mixture of relief and disbelief greeted the guilty verdict on Monday in the sex trafficking trial of singer R. Kelly, the most high-profile musician brought down in the #MeToo era but whose music remains popular on streaming services. Kelly, once one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot as additional doses roll out

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve and received a COVID-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday, hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first. "Boosters are important, but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

2nd top Fed official to retire in wake of trading activity

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Kaplan will step down as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas early next month, the Dallas Fed announced Monday. Kaplan, 64, became the second senior Fed official to announce that he is resigning after ethics questions were raised this month over their trading activity in the financial markets.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
CBS News

Here are the workers now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot

Workers whose jobs put them at high risk of exposure to COVID-19 are now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots, according to the latest guidance from the the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is also now...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

2021 Tony Awards: Complete list of winners and nominees

The 74th Tony Awards were held Sunday night, honoring the best achievements of the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered Broadway for a year and a half. The show employed a unique format, beginning...
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS News

Biden urges passage of two key bills amid legislative "stalemate"

President Biden acknowledged Friday that Congress is "getting down to the hard spot" on negotiations over his massive social spending plan, as Democrats are navigating a deep divide between their moderate and progressive wings. Progressive Democrats want to delay the House vote scheduled Monday on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Law#State Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Senate#Texans#The Supreme Court
The Associated Press

Hospitals fear staffing shortages as vaccine deadlines loom

Hospitals and nursing homes around the U.S. are bracing for worsening staff shortages as state deadlines arrive for health care workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. With ultimatums taking effect this week in states like New York, California, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the fear is that some employees will quit or let themselves be fired or suspended rather than get the vaccine.
HEALTH SERVICES
ABC News

ABC News

403K+
Followers
103K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy