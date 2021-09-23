CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Launches New COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign, Health Professionals Boosting Rates Will Take Time

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago city leaders hope a new campaign will boost COVID-19 vaccination rates. But health professionals say it is still going to take time. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Chicago City Wire

City of Chicago Announces Protect Chicago 77 Initiative to Get Entire City Engaged in COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign

Chicago City Mayor's Office issued the following announcement on Sept. 23. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and the Chicago Department of Public Health today announced Protect Chicago 77 – a new, citywide community engagement campaign to ensure that at least 77 percent of all Chicago residents ages 12 and up have started their COVID-19 vaccination series by the end of the year. All Chicagoans are encouraged to take the Protect Chicago 77 pledge, promising to do their part to Protect Chicago and help the city recover from the pandemic.
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Ranked Last In The U.S. For Percentage Of Adults Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Back in March, West Virginia was ranked in the top 4 states in terms of getting people vaccinated, but now, the state ranks last for percentage of adults who are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, just 48% of adults in the Mountaineer State are fully vaccinated, despite pleas from Governor Jim Justice. Many health experts are blaming misinformation surrounding the vaccines.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Parents Want More School COVID Protocols As Cases Spike

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parents are sharing concerns Monday about the rising number of COVID-19 cases in schools. The Minnesota Department of Health has been tracking the spike since kids started going back several weeks ago. The hundreds of cases a week have forced some districts to make changes, including going to distance learning. Some parents say the issue of mask or no mask is causing bullying concerns on both sides of the issue. Parents WCCO spoke with want some sort of protocol about what they should do if their child is exposed, and if there is a required quarantine period. What we do...
PIX11

NY prepares for health care staff shortage as COVID vaccine mandate looms

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York officials are prepared to call in medically trained National Guard members and retirees to address potential staffing shortages caused by an approaching COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday. Hochul released a plan to address what she called preventable staffing shortages in hospitals and other […]
Lawrence Post

Gov. Laura Kelly launched a new testimonial campaign on Thursday to encourage Kansans to get vaccinated against COVID-19

KANSAS – According to the state officials, this campaign includes stories from Kansans whose lives have been deeply impacted by COVID-19. Officials say that this includes doctors and nurses, COVID-19 survivors, and families who have suffered long-term health implications from the virus. It includes stories from a diverse group of...
The Oregonian

Portland city workers top 75% vaccination rate against COVID-19 as mandate looms

More than three-fourths of Portland workers subject to the city’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandate are already inoculated against the virus, officials said Thursday. About 77% of the 6,444 employees who fall under the requirement are fully vaccinated while another 4.5% say they plan to or are in the process of getting the vaccine by the city’s Oct. 18 deadline, said Heather Hafer, a spokeswoman with the Office of Management and Finance.
mediapost.com

New Campaign Targets Groups Hesitant About COVID-19 Vaccines

The Ad Council is spearheading a new vaccine education effort that targets Americans 18-24 years and parents with adolescent children—two groups that continue to question whether the vaccine is right for them and their families. The Ad Council teamed up with creative agency Deutsch LA on a new campaign designed...
theleadernews.com

City health department launches wastewater COVID-19 levels dashboard

The Houston Health Department launched an online public dashboard Wednesday tracking the level of SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – in city’s wastewater, according to a news release from the department. Released in collaboration with Rice University, the city said the dashboard will display levels of the virus...
Jacksonville Journal Courier

COVID-19 death rate four times higher in least vaccinated states

Over the past week, the average rate of COVID-19 deaths in the 10 least vaccinated states was more than four times higher than the rate in the 10 most vaccinated states over the same time period, according to CNN. Roughly eight out of every 100,000 residents died of COVID-19 over...
healthing.ca

City of Edmonton has new COVID-19 vaccine protocols

Employees with the City of Edmonton will now be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 15. The City of Edmonton released a document on Monday morning stating that all city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and be able to provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 15. Employees who cannot be fully vaccinated on the basis of a protected legal ground, which includes medical and religious reasons, may request an exemption.
The Conversation U.S.

New treatments for COVID-19 may stave off the worst effects of the virus

Even with three highly effective vaccines available in abundance throughout the country, the delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to cause a large number of new infections, particularly in states where vaccination rates remain low. What’s more, as schools and businesses reopen and the holiday season approaches, another rise in infections may be on the way. There is, however, some good news. Numerous medications, including fledgling and repurposed drugs, are accessible. For hospitalized COVID-19 patients, these new treatments, along with supportive care advances – such as placing some patients on their stomachs in a “prone position” – were helping bring down mortality...
Reuters

COVID-19 booster vaccine campaign begins in England

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - England launched its COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Thursday, the National Health Service (NHS) said, after officials and the government gave the go-ahead for the programme earlier in the week. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday outlined how the booster programme for over-50s and...
