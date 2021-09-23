CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Derulo Says He and Jena Frumes ‘Have Decided to Part Ways’

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Derulo is once again ridin’ solo. The 32-year-old musician and TikTok star shared news of his breakup from model Jena Frumes on Twitter Thursday. “Jena and I have decided to part ways,” he wrote. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.” The couple, who met at the gym just before COVID-19 lockdowns, welcomed their first child, Jason Derulo, in May of this year. They celebrated their birthdays in Colorado on September 21, with Frumes writing, “I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year!” on Instagram. The post has since been deleted.

www.vulture.com

