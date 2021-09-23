CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

By Scripps National
ABC 15 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI announced that the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie. The indictment alleges Laundrie illegally used a bank card between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. The indictment makes no mention of his fiancée, 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Her remains were found at a...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Police note found on Brian Laundrie’s car after disappearance

The family of Brian Laundrie, who has allegedly been missing for a number of days amid the search for his girlfriend Gabby Petito, have said they found a note on his vehicle from police asking it to be removed.The 23-year-old, who police in North Port, Florida, last week named as person of interest in the disappearance of Ms Petito, 22, was said to have gone missing last Tuesday or Wednesday.An attorney for the Laundrie family reportedly told ABC7 that he told them he was going on a hike in the nearby Carlton Reserve, and failed to return to his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
eastidahonews.com

Unsealed search warrant reveals new information in Utah couple’s murder

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (Gephardt Daily) — A newly unsealed search warrant filed by the Grand County Sheriff’s Office in the murder investigation of a Moab couple reveals more details about the crime scene. The warrant was served on Aug. 19 after investigators were dispatched to a campsite used by victims...
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Ex-host of America's Most Wanted alleges Brian Laundrie's parents lied he was at their Florida home to buy him more time to escape

Brian Laundrie’s parents lied to authorities when they said their son returned home to Florida last week after the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito, according to former America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh. Walsh accused Christopher Laundrie; his wife, Roberta Laundrie; and their attorney, Steven Bertolino, of staging a...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Christopher
CBS LA

Drone Drops Drugs Into Orange County Jail Courtyard

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A bizarre delivery happened inside an Orange County jail courtyard when drugs were dropped off by a drone. The Orange County District Attorney said Chey Smart, 41, controlled the drone from outside the jail Sunday. “There was meth, heroin, Xanax, and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” said Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The drone sat undetected until Tuesday when an inmate worker found it on the ground. Detectives said the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, serving time in the jail for a similar crime, used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the dropoff. They arrested Smart inside a Costa Mesa apartment he rented under a stolen identity, detectives added. Inside, investigators said they found assault weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito’s Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

An autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.” Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#The U S District Court#Fbidenver#Carlton Reserve
KOLD-TV

Massive manhunt ends with two dead at Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman are dead after a hunt for a fugitive ended in gunfire involving an Arizona DPS trooper and a probation officer in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Authorities said they were looking for a man wanted for a felony and he was...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Hiking
New York Post

Inside the search for Gabby’s Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie

The mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito took another bizarre turn last week when her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, vanished after being named a person of interest in the case. Police in Florida have been scrambling to locate Laundrie, who refused to speak to authorities, after his family revealed Friday they hadn’t...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wbap.com

Texas Rioter Sentenced To 50 Years

New Boston (AP) – A Texas man linked to the “boogaloo” movement who live-streamed threats to kill police during the January 6 riot at the U.S. capitol was sentenced Friday to 50 years in prison after being convicted of attempted murder of a peace officer. The Texarkana Gazette reports a jury in Bowie County found 38 year old Aaron Caleb Swenson guilty of attempted capital murder of a peace officer, and found that he’d violated the Texas Hate Crimes Act. On Wednesday, before testimony began before the judge, Swenson pleaded guilty to terroristic threatening and evading arrest.
Outsider.com

‘America’s Most Wanted’ Host John Walsh Says Brian Laundrie’s Family ‘Bought Him Time’ To Flee Authorities

John Walsh, the former host of America’s Most Wanted, is wondering whether the family of Brian Laundrie bought him time to allow him to escape authorities. Eight days ago (Sept. 14), the parents of Brian Laundrie wouldn’t allow police to speak to their son. This was when his fiancée, Gabby Petito, still was missing. Authorities discovered her body this past Sunday. Laundrie still is a person of interest in the case.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy