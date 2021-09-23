Jason Derulo Splits From Girlfriend Jena Frumes, Feels Time Apart Will 'Allow Us To Be The Best Versions Of Ourselves'
Jason Derulo is "Ridin Solo" once again after splitting with girlfriend of more than a year Jena Frumes. The Cats actor took to Twitter on Thursday, September 23, to reveal, "Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time."okmagazine.com
