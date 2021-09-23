Jason Derulo Splits From Girlfriend Jena Frumes, Feels Time Apart Will 'Allow Us To Be The Best Versions Of Ourselves'

R. KELLY DEFENSE TEAM COMPARES HIM TO MARTIN LUTHER KING: According to TMZ, during his closing arguments at R. Kelly's sex abuse trial, his defense attorney Devereaux Cannick claimed that his client is much like that of Dr. Martin Luther King. Cannick argued that Kelly is fighting against prosecutors the way Dr. King “fought for Constitutional rights.” Cannick went on to reportedly quote portions of Dr. King's “I've Been to the Mountaintop”—the last speech delivered by King the day before he was assassinated in Memphis. He said, “Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press.” The defense attorneys also deemed the prosecution's witnesses liars and went on to compare Kelly to Mike Pence and Hugh Hefner.

