Jason Derulo Splits From Girlfriend Jena Frumes, Feels Time Apart Will 'Allow Us To Be The Best Versions Of Ourselves'

Cover picture for the articleJason Derulo is "Ridin Solo" once again after splitting with girlfriend of more than a year Jena Frumes. The Cats actor took to Twitter on Thursday, September 23, to reveal, "Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time."

The Independent

Woman makes life-size Jason Derulo cake

Lara Mason created a life-sized cake of Jason Derulo, following a request from the artist. On TikTok, Mason shared a clip where she speaks to Derulo on the phone. The artist requests a life-sized replica of himself made out of cake. Upon hearing the request, she replied: ‘yeah, that shouldn’t...
Jason Derulo
Jena Frumes
R&B Snippets: R. Kelly & Jason Derulo!

R. KELLY DEFENSE TEAM COMPARES HIM TO MARTIN LUTHER KING: According to TMZ, during his closing arguments at R. Kelly's sex abuse trial, his defense attorney Devereaux Cannick claimed that his client is much like that of Dr. Martin Luther King. Cannick argued that Kelly is fighting against prosecutors the way Dr. King “fought for Constitutional rights.” Cannick went on to reportedly quote portions of Dr. King's “I've Been to the Mountaintop”—the last speech delivered by King the day before he was assassinated in Memphis. He said, “Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press.” The defense attorneys also deemed the prosecution's witnesses liars and went on to compare Kelly to Mike Pence and Hugh Hefner.
Jason Derulo splits with girlfriend just four months after welcoming son

Just four months after welcoming their first child together, Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have broken up. The couple started dating in March of 2020, and Jena has been a constant presence in Jason’s TikTok videos. The two welcomed son Jason King on May 8. On Twitter today,...
Jason Derulo drops the music video for his latest single ‘Acapulco’

Jason Derulo is back with a new music video for the song “Acapulco.” The video, directed by Derulo, shows the singer and a group of friends get stranded on a beach where they are met by a mysterious blue-haired woman, who leads them into the jungle to party. “Acapulco” is...
Jena Frumes Makes Promise to 4-Month-Old Son Amid Split From Jason Derulo

Watch: See Jason Derulo's Shocking "Spider-Man" Transformation. Amid her split from Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes is putting their son first. Just hours after the "Solo" singer revealed the two were parting ways after over a year of dating, the influencer shared a promise she made to their 4-month-old son, Jason King. "I love you bubsyyy," a Sept. 23 Instagram Story photo of herself holding her son's hand. "I promise to give you all the love I never had, you deserve the world baby boy."
Jason Derulo And More Are Investing In Spotify Rival

Katy Perry, Nas, Jason Derulo, Pusha T, and The Chainsmokers are among investors who are betting on Audius to be a huge streaming service. Audius is doing its initial investing rounds asking for $5 million from potential investors to help make the blockchain streaming app bigger. The Chainsmokers released a...
What We Know About Jason Derulo’s Split From Jena Frumes After The Birth Of Their Son

Jason Derulo shocked his fans when he took to Twitter on September 23 to announce that he and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, had decided to split up. In the tweet, the singer wrote, “Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be. Pls respect our privacy in this time.”
NeNe Leakes Absolutely No Longer Looks Like Herself

NeNe Leakes is a celebrity who has always been very confident about her appearance, and of course, honest about always needing to feel camera ready. She's also very unfiltered in the many things she says. In an interview with New Beauty back in 2017, the former "The Real Housewives of...
90 Day Fiance’s Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown and Liz React to Pregnancy Rumors After ‘Baby Brother’ Post Fuels Rumors

Expanding the family! Ed “Big Ed” Brown‘s partner, Liz, mentioned a new addition, but it turns out “baby brother” isn’t a human sibling. “We are welcoming 4 paws coming,” the restaurant manager, 28, explained in a statement to In Touch on Tuesday, September 14. “[My daughter] has been asking for a sibling and I told her we could get a dog instead.”
