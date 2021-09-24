CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryder Cup 2021 pairings: Team USA and Europe picks for Friday's fourballs

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxrUT_0c68jyl600
Jordan Spieth of team United States (L) and Justin Thomas of team United States take photos on the third green (Getty)

The 2021 Ryder Cup is here with Team USA welcoming Europe to Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

It’s been three years since Europe recaptured the Ryder Cup in a dominant victory at Le Golf National, with Thomas Bjorn’s side routing Jim Furyk’s men 17.5 to 10.5 over the three days.

This one should be a lot closer for the Americans, and may even go completely the other way if they are all pulling together and produce their best golf.

There is no doubt the USA possess the most talent with a formidable line-up with nine of the world’s top 11 golfers according to the latest world rankings. But Jon Rahm sits at No 1 and will lead Europe, alongside Rory McIlroy, who will hope team spirit can carry them towards another upset victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tee times, matches and pairings as the 2021 Ryder Cup begins:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R4WnR_0c68jyl600
Shane Lowry, Tyrrell Hatton, Padraig Harrington, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia (Getty)

Ryder Cup 2021 tee times

All times BST (CST)

Friday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Saturday AM foursomes

Match 1: 1.05pm (7.05am)

Match 2: 1.21pm (7.21am)

Match 3: 1.37pm (7.37am)

Match 4: 1.53pm (7.53am)

Saturday PM fourballs

Match 1: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 2: 6.26pm (12.26pm)

Match 3: 6.42pm (12.42pm)

Match 4: 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Sunday singles

Match 1: 5.04pm (11.04am)

Match 2: 5.15pm (11.15am)

Match 3: 5.26pm (11.26am)

Match 4: 5.37pm (11.37am)

Match 5: 5.48pm (11.48am)

Match 6: 5.59pm (11.59am)

Match 7: 6.10pm (12.10pm)

Match 8: 6.21pm (12.21pm)

Match 9: 6.32pm (12.32pm)

Match 10: 6.43pm (12.43pm)

Match 11: 6.54pm (12.54pm)

Match 12: 7.05pm (1.05pm)

When will the pairings for Saturday and Sunday be announced?

Saturday’s opening pairings will be confirmed on Friday night, while the afternoon pairings will be confirmed later on day two.

The 12 singles matches, and the order each team is sent out, will be confirmed early on Sunday morning.

Team USA and Europe pairings

All times BST (CST)

Morning foursomes

  • Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm vs Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas - 13:05pm (7:05am)
  • Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland vs Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa - 13:21pm (7:21am)
  • Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick vs Daniel Berger and Brooks Koepka - 13:37pm (7:37am)
  • Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter vs Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele - 13:53pm (7:53am)

Afternoon fourballs

  • Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele vs Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger - 6.10pm (12.10pm)
  • Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler vs Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton - 6.26pm (12.26pm)
  • Tony Finau and Harris English vs Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry - 6.42pm (12.42pm)
  • Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay vs Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland - 6.58pm (12.58pm)

Team Europe’s live chances of winning the Ryder Cup, according to Betfair, can be seen throughout the week below:

Team USA

  • Collin Morikawa
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Justin Thomas
  • Patrick Cantlay
  • Tony Finau (wildcard)
  • Xander Schauffele (wildcard)
  • Jordan Spieth (wildcard)
  • Harris English (wildcard)
  • Daniel Berger (wildcard)
  • Scottie Scheffler (wildcard)

Team Europe

  • Jon Rahm
  • Tommy Fleetwood
  • Tyrrell Hatton
  • Bernd Wiesberger
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Viktor Hovland
  • Paul Casey
  • Matt Fitzpatrick
  • Lee Westwood (wildcard)
  • Sergio Garcia (wildcard)
  • Shane Lowry (wildcard)
  • Ian Poulter (wildcard)

The Independent

The Independent

