Here's why you might want to get a head start on your holiday shopping this year

Investopedia financial expert Caleb Silver says hitting the stores, or computer, for online shopping early this year is a good idea since the pandemic caused supply chain delays across the board.



Some big retailers like Target, Walmart and other big box retailers are taking proactive measures to make sure their shelves are stocked this holiday season.Many are chartering their own ships and hiring their own vessels to make sure that they can get their products from around the world into ports and unloaded in time for the holiday season.

This is good news for a little girl who maybe was not able to have much of a Christmas last year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Madison Ortiz, 9, says all she wants for Christmas this year are new dolls.

Her mom Magda says those new dolls will be under the tree this year, and she intends to get them soon.

She usually waits until Black Friday to start Holiday shopping for her daughter, but she plans to start a little earlier this year.

Experts are predicting an 11 to 15 % increase in holiday spending in 2021 compared to last year.



Financial expert Caleb Silver says, "We have a perfect storm happening right now that is going to cause a shortage of toys, a shortage of holiday goods, a shortage of holiday gifts even artificial trees."

Despite struggles caused by the pandemic, many people are working hard to make sure Christmas is plentiful this year for all.