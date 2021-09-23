CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

New, 62-unit affordable complex unveiled in Yonkers

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Local affordable housing organization Westhab cut the ribbon on its brand-new affordable housing complex in Yonkers Thursday.

Resident Debra Jimenez will be one of the first to move into the brand-new Dayspring Commons affordable housing complex in the Nodine Hill section of the city.

"I was overwhelmed with, I was excited, I was like 'wow!'" Jimenez said. She and her granddaughter recently outgrew her current apartment on Elm Street. "We needed space and I was blessed enough to get placed with this two-bedroom."

But Jimenez is one of the fortunate ones.

Nearly 1,000 people applied to live at the new complex but just 62 of them were selected, which highlights the dire need for more affordable housing in Westchester County.

The housing relief effort is Westhab's latest project.

"This is a neighborhood that needs investment. This is a neighborhood that deserves investment," said Westhab CEO Richard Nightingale.

Of the 62 available units, 25 are affordable housing for people making half of the area's median income. The remaining are for the formerly homeless, who will pay just 30% of their yearly salary, whatever that number is.

"The day they move in, they're no longer homeless. This is their apartment to live in with their family," Nightingale said.

Westhab also renovated the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church next door by turning it into a full community center with child care, youth activities, and social services that are open to all.

Final work is wrapping up at Dayspring with residents like Jimenez expected to move in early in October.

