News 12

Here's where to spot the best fall foliage

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

News 12 Meteorologist Mike Rizzo tells viewers where to see fabulous foliage this fall season.

Now that it's officially fall, it is time for pumpkin spice, apple picking and checking out the changing leaves.

News 12 will provide an inside scoop on the fall colors this season, including when the colors will come out, how they will pop and where to spot the best view.

For ideal colors, they need mild days and crisp nights, calm winds, and tons of summer rain.

RELATED: Fall Foliage: Where to see it around the tri-state, and 7 tips for leaf peepers

CBS Pittsburgh

Laurel Highlands Named One Of The Nation’s Best Fall Foliage Destinations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff LIGONIER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Laurel Highlands have been named one of the best destinations for fall foliage in the nation. Laurel Highlands placed number eight on USA Today’s list. (Photo: GO Laurel Highlands) Claiming spots in the top three are the White Mountains in New Hampshire, the Upper Peninsula in Michigan and the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania. Last year, the Laurel Highlands won third overall. GO Laurel Highlands says while Mother Nature isn’t always predictable, fall foliage starts to come through in mid-September, with the brightest bursts of colors popping in mid-October. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources also posts weekly fall foliage reports when the leaves start to change, letting leaf peepers know the best places to visit and when.
LIGONIER, PA
#Fall Foliage
Only In Massachusetts

When And Where To Expect Massachusetts’ Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

There’s nothing quite like the fall season in New England. It’s the time of year for fun fall festivals, pumpkin and apple picking, cider drinking, and, best of all, viewing the trees as the leaves change colors. If you’re ready to do some leaf-peeping this year, our friends at SmokyMountains.com use a special set of data points to put together a predictive fall foliage map. Use it to plan where and when to see the best of Massachusetts’ fall foliage this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Only In Ohio

Take A Fall Foliage Trail Ride On Horseback At The Spotted Horse Ranch In Ohio

Perhaps the only thing better than a leisurely stroll through Ohio’s fall foliage is the opportunity to do so on horseback. Visit the Spotted Horse Ranch and that’s the exact experience you can look forward to. Tucked away in the beautiful Hocking Hills, this family-operated ranch invites visitors to experience the landscape from horseback. Whether you’re a pro or a novice, you won’t help but fall in love with the majestic horses and the enchanting autumn views.
OHIO STATE
Only In North Dakota

When And Where To Expect North Dakota’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Autumn is a particularly magical time of year when leaves begin to change, days get shorter, and nights get longer and chillier. It’s a time for sweater weather and pumpkin patches and, most especially, fall color. Fall color in North Dakota tends to be subtle, but if you know where to look (and about when) you can definitely still find it here. After all, it’s a northern state, and fall color tends to be pretty brilliant in northernmost places first and foremost. Luckily for us, the website SmokyMountains.com has released its annual fall color forecast, so let’s take a look at where to go and when to go there for the best fall color in North Dakota:
ENVIRONMENT
New York Only

When And Where To Expect New York’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Fall in New York is a beautiful time. Summer is great — everyone loves outdoor adventures like kayaking and water parks. But there’s something so special about the crisp autumn breeze and beautiful fall foliage in New York. No matter what part of the state you are in, you’re in for a real treat! The seasonal changing of the leaves is an event that brings in tourists from all over the country. Thankfully, we live in an era where we can predict the leaves’ changing with surprising accuracy. Here’s a hint of what we’re in for over the next few weeks.
LIFESTYLE
Only In North Dakota

When And Where To Expect North Dakota’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year

Autumn is a particularly magical time of year when leaves begin to change, days get shorter, and nights get longer and chillier. It’s a time for sweater weather and pumpkin patches and, most especially, fall color. Fall color in North Dakota tends to be subtle, but if you know where to look (and about when) […] The post When And Where To Expect North Dakota’s Fall Foliage To Peak This Year appeared first on Only In Your State.
POLITICS
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

