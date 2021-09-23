Here's where to spot the best fall foliage

News 12 Meteorologist Mike Rizzo tells viewers where to see fabulous foliage this fall season.

Now that it's officially fall, it is time for pumpkin spice, apple picking and checking out the changing leaves.

News 12 will provide an inside scoop on the fall colors this season, including when the colors will come out, how they will pop and where to spot the best view.

For ideal colors, they need mild days and crisp nights, calm winds, and tons of summer rain.

RELATED: Fall Foliage: Where to see it around the tri-state, and 7 tips for leaf peepers