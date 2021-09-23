NBC6 Friday Night Blitz Week 5 Preview
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – On week five of the Johnny’s Pizza House Friday Night Blitz presented by Car Giant, Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma hit the halfway point of their seasons, while Louisiana gets set to kick off week four. Below John Sartori previews four of the top matchups you can see between ArkLaTex teams beginning at 10:20 Friday night on KTAL NBC6. This week is the first week John will predict Friday night’s matchups.www.arklatexhomepage.com
